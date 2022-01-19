Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Hayes says performance against Rangers shows it’s all coming together following slow start for Aberdeen

By Paul Third
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen defender Jonny Hayes
Aberdeen defender Jonny Hayes insists the Dons are finding their rhythm after their battling display against Rangers.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with the champions at Pittodrie made it five wins and one defeat in the last six matches for Stephen Glass’ side and, with the Dons slowly reeling in the clubs above them, Hayes believes there is cause for optimism in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We have to take the positives from the performance.

“For me, because we had wholesale changes in the summer across the club, it was going to take time to come together. We’re slowly but surely getting there.

“The fact we were 1-0 down at home to a good team, we don’t think ‘let’s keep it tight’, we go straight from the kick-off to try to win the game.

“There was character shown and it is something to build on.”

Disappointment at Pittodrie draw shows Aberdeen’s improvement

Hayes believes Aberdeen’s resilience after seeing a strong penalty appeal turned down seconds before Rangers broke upfield to take the lead shows how well the team played.

However, Hayes is frustrated his side’s efforts did not result in them taking all three points at Pittodrie.

He said: “We’re disappointed. I’ve been beaten at Pittodrie before and felt better. It was a big game against the league champions. They were at our place and we didn’t want to lose.

“We showed a bit of naivety when we conceded the goal. We lacked composure after a decision went against us, but we will learn from that.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes tussles with Rangers’ James Sands at Pittodrie

“We had a solid base in the second half and got back into the game with the penalty. Even when it was 11 v 11, I felt we were the better team and the ones looking to go win the game, even more so when they went down to 10 men.

“We lacked a little bit of composure in the final third. We had some half chances and it is disappointing not to come away with three points.

“We knew Rangers would have possession at times as they have some very good players and we would have to defend well as a team.

“We managed to do that, pressed high, looked to win it high and had some near misses and a big decision go against us.”

Aberdeen’s new American signing Dante Polvara has work permit cleared

