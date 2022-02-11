Joe Harper: Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell is all that’s keeping season alive for Aberdeen and Stephen Glass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Motherwell is season-defining for Aberdeen and Stephen Glass.

The trip to meet the Steelmen in the fifth round is the one remaining avenue through which the Dons can keep their season alive.

Following Wednesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie, the Reds are now ninth in the Premiership and – although in theory one win could shoot them up into the top six – it feels like they’re in a seriously bad position just now.

Motherwell, only four points better off than Aberdeen in the top-flight, but sitting in fifth, will be a challenge for Glass’ side on cup duty.

Graham Alexander’s men are on an identical five-game league run to the Dons, with two draws and three losses over those matches.

While Aberdeen have picked up two points from 15 available in their five league fixtures after the winter break, Well have picked up two from the 18 available to them across their six top-flight outings in 2022.

However, Glass’ team have also lost both league meetings with Motherwell so far this term – first a 2-0 defeat at Fir Park in September, and then a 2-0 reverse at Pittodrie in November.

The cup tie being in Motherwell also counts against the Reds, who have struggled in a large proportion of their away games – against teams like Livingston, St Mirren and Dundee – and recorded just two wins in their last 14 on the road as a result.

If they are going to get a big cup result to ease the pressure on boss Glass at the weekend, in front of a committed, passionate, travelling support who deserve to see 90-minute performances, then they need to play like they did in the second half against Celtic.

In the first half – playing three at the back and with Declan Gallagher, who wouldn’t have been match-fit, coming into the team – Aberdeen repeatedly played themselves into trouble, which is always the problem with trying to build from the rearguard.

If they weren’t losing the ball with attempts to be too clever in defence, with short, risky passes, then David Bates or keeper Gary Woods – who should have been far more commanding for Celtic’s first goal – were sending poor 30 or 40-yard passes out of play or up the field straight back to the opposition.

At half-time, and 2-0 down, you’ve got to give Glass credit for spotting what was going wrong, making the changes and at least making it an exciting game.

One of the players who made a big difference was Funso Ojo in midfield.

Belgian Ojo has often been deployed at wide left this season, but the energy and bite he brought in the middle of the park in the second half was a big part of Aberdeen’s overall improvement.

His overall showing was really good and he got his first two Premiership assists this season with two excellent deliveries from set-plays.

I don’t know why Ojo, who replaced Dylan McGeouch, doesn’t play in the middle more often. Maybe it’s because Glass sees a clash in styles between the former PSV Eindhoven player and Lewis Ferguson, who Ojo teed up for the goal to make it 2-2.

For the Dons’ first goal, Christian Ramirez, who had been totally isolated in the opening period, showed – when he’s given service in the penalty box – he’ll likely score.

Look at the quality of the finish for the goal he had chalked off soon after, ahead of Ferguson’s headed leveller.

Although it was a defeat for Aberdeen in the end, due to a dubious Jota goal, which should have been a free-kick to the Dons due to Liel Abada being offside and interfering with play, the fact we’re all coming away thinking the home side should’ve got something from the game is at least a positive to take heading into Saturday.

Team should go unchanged for Well clash

The team which played in the second half should be the team which plays against Motherwell.

I thought Declan Gallagher and David Bates looked more comfortable as a pairing at centre-half, and I’d have Ross McCrorie at right-back instead of young Calvin Ramsay.

Following a breakout first half of the campaign where he impressed with his runs forward and crossing, Ramsay has been out of sorts in recent games. There haven’t been the same runs forward and he’s looked uncertain in his defending.

Maybe the speculation around his future in January has affected him or maybe he is still getting over the injury he suffered at the end of last year, but the talented full-back needs a rest, I feel.

I think the 4-3-3, with Funso Ojo in the middle of the park, and Matty Kennedy and Vicente Besuijen either side of Christian Ramirez, would give Aberdeen a better chance of continuing where they left off against Celtic and doing the important thing – which is getting through to the next round of the Scottish Cup.

There are big Premiership matches coming up in the rest of February – St Johnstone at home, another away trip to Motherwell and then Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Given they are already lower than anyone would want them to be in the table, it’s vital Aberdeen go into those games with a bit of feelgood factor restored to the team and the Red Army.

Matty Kennedy showed he has a future at Aberdeen

Winger Matty Kennedy has recently returned to action for Aberdeen following a long period out with injury.

Other than reports of a ‘back’ issue, it was unclear what the Northern Ireland international’s future was at the club and there were some talks about him exiting Pittodrie during his time on the sidelines.

Kennedy revealed this week he had suffered two stress fractures in his back and, as part of his rehab, he had to rest completely for 12 weeks. It sounds like a physical and mental ordeal for the player, who admitted to doubts about whether he’d ever be able to return to his best.

The 27-year-old – signed from St Johnstone by former boss Derek McInnes in January 2020 – has yet to find a consistent run of football and performances with the Reds.

Fit again, and coming on in the second half against Celtic, he showed he’s still got plenty to offer the Dons and might be able to get back to the levels he hit at Saints.

Kennedy worked hard, looked hungry, had a few nice little touches to beat players out on the right-hand side and combined well with Ross McCrorie at right-back.

The future is certainly looking brighter for Kennedy and it’s nice to see another attacking option available for Aberdeen, as much was made after the transfer window closed about a lack of options in the forward positions.