‘I have high hopes for the team with him in charge’ – Aberdeen fans react to Jim Goodwin’s first game in the Dons dugout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I have high hopes for the team with him in charge’ – Aberdeen fans react to Jim Goodwin’s first game in the Dons dugout

By Danny Law
February 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the match against Motherwell.

Jim Goodwin started life as the new Aberdeen manager with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell.

The appointment of the Irishman was confirmed on Saturday morning, just hours before kick-off at Fir Park.

The former St Mirren boss had precious little time to get to know his new squad but the Dons produced a gritty display to take a point against the Steelmen.

Goodwin’s appointment has been welcomed by the vast majority of the Dons support and Dons fan Chris Borland was confident the new manager will sort out the club’s defensive problems.

Gordon Ronnie hopes Goodwin can follow in the footsteps of two successful Dons managers who made the move from St Mirren to Pittodrie.

He wrote: “Fergie and Alex Smith, who I think was very underrated for the job he did at Aberdeen, both came from St Mirren. Hopefully Jim Goodwin can follow in their footsteps. He certainly speaks very well.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Connor Barron at full-time against Motherwell.

Graham Hadden was also impressed by Stephen Glass’ successor.

He wrote: “Excellent interview. He speaks very well, realises he needs to sort out the defence, and look at the top end of the field for goalscoring. I have high hopes for the team with him in charge.”

Mark Laing was pleased to see Ross McCrorie moved into midfield having been deployed as a defender during Glass’ time in charge.

He wrote: “First game and he has moved McCrorie into midfield from defence which is a positive straight away. Hope he is successful and gets all the support he needs.”

Reggie Perrin was also optimistic but felt it may take time for Goodwin to get it right at Pittodrie.

John Ritchie was also impressed with Goodwin’s post-match assessment.

He wrote: “Not heard such positivity and honesty from an Aberdeen manager like that in many years. Refreshing and honest, as a fan it brings confidence. I hope that this is a revival!”

The Dons sit eighth in the Premiership with 11 games remaining and Ryan Shand believes it is only a matter of time before the Reds start moving up the table.

He wrote: “I’m more full of optimism now. I like how he talks, how he thinks and I’m so glad he’s come out and said he’s judging everybody right now on who wants to stay.

“That’s what we need. Stop protecting those who don’t deserve it and get the deadwood out the club.

“He will know from our performances and where we are this season how much we have dropped so he will stabilise the club in the coming weeks and get us back up there. Happy to have you on board Jim.”

But Callum Walker believes Goodwin has his work cut out to shore up Aberdeen’s rearguard.

But Geoff Wilson is expecting immediate results, including in this weekend’s New Firm derby when Dundee United visit Pittodrie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]