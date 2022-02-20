‘I have high hopes for the team with him in charge’ – Aberdeen fans react to Jim Goodwin’s first game in the Dons dugout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin started life as the new Aberdeen manager with a 1-1 draw against Motherwell.

The appointment of the Irishman was confirmed on Saturday morning, just hours before kick-off at Fir Park.

The former St Mirren boss had precious little time to get to know his new squad but the Dons produced a gritty display to take a point against the Steelmen.

Goodwin’s appointment has been welcomed by the vast majority of the Dons support and Dons fan Chris Borland was confident the new manager will sort out the club’s defensive problems.

He always speaks so well Infront of the camera and I think he will get us defensively sorted. Be interesting to see how his attacking style looks. — chris borland (@cwborland) February 19, 2022

Gordon Ronnie hopes Goodwin can follow in the footsteps of two successful Dons managers who made the move from St Mirren to Pittodrie.

He wrote: “Fergie and Alex Smith, who I think was very underrated for the job he did at Aberdeen, both came from St Mirren. Hopefully Jim Goodwin can follow in their footsteps. He certainly speaks very well.”

Graham Hadden was also impressed by Stephen Glass’ successor.

He wrote: “Excellent interview. He speaks very well, realises he needs to sort out the defence, and look at the top end of the field for goalscoring. I have high hopes for the team with him in charge.”

Mark Laing was pleased to see Ross McCrorie moved into midfield having been deployed as a defender during Glass’ time in charge.

He wrote: “First game and he has moved McCrorie into midfield from defence which is a positive straight away. Hope he is successful and gets all the support he needs.”

Reggie Perrin was also optimistic but felt it may take time for Goodwin to get it right at Pittodrie.

Great interview, hopefully see some improvement in near future but think it will take at least one transfer window to get us back to where we want to be.. — Reggie Perrin (@alfalpha1312) February 19, 2022

John Ritchie was also impressed with Goodwin’s post-match assessment.

He wrote: “Not heard such positivity and honesty from an Aberdeen manager like that in many years. Refreshing and honest, as a fan it brings confidence. I hope that this is a revival!”

The Dons sit eighth in the Premiership with 11 games remaining and Ryan Shand believes it is only a matter of time before the Reds start moving up the table.

He wrote: “I’m more full of optimism now. I like how he talks, how he thinks and I’m so glad he’s come out and said he’s judging everybody right now on who wants to stay.

“That’s what we need. Stop protecting those who don’t deserve it and get the deadwood out the club.

“He will know from our performances and where we are this season how much we have dropped so he will stabilise the club in the coming weeks and get us back up there. Happy to have you on board Jim.”

But Callum Walker believes Goodwin has his work cut out to shore up Aberdeen’s rearguard.

Sorting out the defence is the easy part? With our players? Good luck with that 🤭🤣 — Callum Walker (@Callumwalker94) February 19, 2022

But Geoff Wilson is expecting immediate results, including in this weekend’s New Firm derby when Dundee United visit Pittodrie.

Seriously confident he will turn season round starting with Dundee united & qualify for Europe — Geoff Wilson (@geoffwilson63) February 20, 2022