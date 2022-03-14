Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants to see ruthless streak from his Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has called on his side to find their ruthless streak as they make a late bid for a top six place.

The Dons are languishing in 10th place, four points off a top six place with three games remaining.

Following two score draws with Motherwell and Dundee United the Dons have drawn a blank in their last two games at Hearts and Rangers and lost both as a result.

With three points vital when Hibernian visit Pittodrie on Saturday, Goodwin knows the Dons have got to take their chances.

He said: “Offensively we need to be more clinical.

“We need to be a little bit quicker in certain situations in front of goal.

“If we were not getting in the right areas or creating opportunities it would be more concerning but I feel we need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“We know if we supply Christian Ramirez with the crosses he is capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. He has 16 goals already this season which is a great return.

“Matty Kennedy hasn’t played a great deal of football and has struggled with injuries for most of the season.

“He could be a big player for us between now and the end of the season. He should be relatively fresh compared to guys who have played week after week all season.”

Dons boss refuses to give up on top six aim

With two points from his four games in charge Goodwin, who has been linked with a move to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on a pre-contract, knows victory against rivals Hibernian this weekend is vital.

The Dons have it all to do in what has become a seven-way fight for Europe and a top six spot but the Aberdeen manager is refusing to concede defeat.

He said: “I’m desperate to get that first win for the players, staff and supporters, who have been brilliant since I came in.

“Getting to experience a full house at Pittodrie against Dundee United was really good and hopefully we can have success on the park to bring those people back on a regular basis.

“The short-term objective since I came in was to get into the top six and then ultimately try to put pressure on the teams in fifth and fourth, and try to close the gap on them.

“We’ve not given up on European football for next year and we’re not accepting the position we’re in.

“There’s still time to turn it around but we need to get points on the board.

“If you can put a couple of victories back to back in this league it can catapult you up the league into the top four.

“That’s how competitive it is this year.”

Player response gives Goodwin hope his side can deliver

The Dons have gone 10 games without a win in the league with their last victory coming against Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

The need for that miserable run to end has become an urgent one but the Dons boss remains convinced his players can deliver.

He said: “There have been no easy fixtures but we have to go into them believing we are capable of winning.

“We’re still very much a work in progress but the players have been great. There are a lot of great leaders here and good exciting young prospects here.

“We’ve got a good mix and as long as that commitment is there they won’t hear a bad word from me.”