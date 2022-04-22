Aberdeen defender Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves, says Dons chairman Dave Cormack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves, says Dons chairman Dave Cormack

By Danny Law
April 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Andrew Considine warming up ahead of the Ross County game. He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss.
Aberdeen's Andrew Considine warming up ahead of the Ross County game. He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says long-serving defender Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves.

The 35-year-old, who made his Dons debut in 2004, will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Dons released a statement earlier this month confirming Considine would depart after negotiations broke down with the player’s representative.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said the club were forced to release the statement after details of “a confidential meeting” were leaked to the media.

Considine, who has been capped three times by Scotland, is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances.

Only Willie Miller (797), Alex McLeish (692) and Bobby Clark (591) have donned the red shirt on more occasions.

Cormack said: “I know Andy, his wife Madeleine, his father Doug and his family are really good people.

Andy Considine.

“Andy has been with the club his whole career.

“As far as a contract for next season, that is 100 per cent down to the football guys.

“It was just disappointing that a private conversation ended up in the media.

“Jim certainly intends to recognise Andy through the rest of the season, especially in the last home league game.

“He will get the send-off he deserves.”

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen chairman is confident the club will not be dragged into a relegation battle over the closing stretch of the season.

The Dons are in the bottom six for the first time since 2013 after being pipped for a place in the top half of the table by Ross County after losing 1-0 at Pittodrie following a late Joseph Hungbo penalty.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates his winner against Aberdeen.

They head into their final five games in ninth spot and six points above second bottom St Johnstone, who currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

Cormack said: “Jim and the team are 100 per cent focused on getting seventh place.

“The Ross County game was our season in one game. They had one shot on target, the penalty, and we lost the game.

“We have got to dust ourselves off. Jim and the guys are trying to finish as high as we can.

“We have certainly got the players to do it. That is the goal.

“It begins on Saturday against Livingston. The good thing is we start with two games at home.

“Hopefully the fans will turnout to support the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]