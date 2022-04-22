Aberdeen defender Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves, says Dons chairman Dave Cormack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says long-serving defender Andy Considine will get the send-off he deserves.

The 35-year-old, who made his Dons debut in 2004, will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Dons released a statement earlier this month confirming Considine would depart after negotiations broke down with the player’s representative.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said the club were forced to release the statement after details of “a confidential meeting” were leaked to the media.

Considine, who has been capped three times by Scotland, is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list with 562 appearances.

Only Willie Miller (797), Alex McLeish (692) and Bobby Clark (591) have donned the red shirt on more occasions.

Cormack said: “I know Andy, his wife Madeleine, his father Doug and his family are really good people.

“Andy has been with the club his whole career.

“As far as a contract for next season, that is 100 per cent down to the football guys.

“It was just disappointing that a private conversation ended up in the media.

“Jim certainly intends to recognise Andy through the rest of the season, especially in the last home league game.

“He will get the send-off he deserves.”

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen chairman is confident the club will not be dragged into a relegation battle over the closing stretch of the season.

The Dons are in the bottom six for the first time since 2013 after being pipped for a place in the top half of the table by Ross County after losing 1-0 at Pittodrie following a late Joseph Hungbo penalty.

They head into their final five games in ninth spot and six points above second bottom St Johnstone, who currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

Cormack said: “Jim and the team are 100 per cent focused on getting seventh place.

“The Ross County game was our season in one game. They had one shot on target, the penalty, and we lost the game.

“We have got to dust ourselves off. Jim and the guys are trying to finish as high as we can.

“We have certainly got the players to do it. That is the goal.

“It begins on Saturday against Livingston. The good thing is we start with two games at home.

“Hopefully the fans will turnout to support the team.”