‘We want to give it a right go’ – Mark Cowie’s rallying call as Fraserburgh prepare for pyramid play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cowie and Fraserburgh are determined to make what was once a “pipe dream” reality by winning promotion.

Tomorrow the Broch face Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Breedon Highland League champions are in uncharted territory, having never previously had the opportunity to win a place in the SPFL.

Manager Cowie and everyone at Bellslea is determined to make the most of the position they find themselves in.

He said: “There’s the excitement of possibly getting somewhere that was a pipe dream 10 years ago.

“We wouldn’t have thought Fraserburgh would be in this position. It’s an opportunity for the club which excites us.

“I’m a great believer that you try to play as high as you can.

“So I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t want to get to the next level at Fraserburgh.

“It’s been talked about quite extensively about whether we’d want to go and if it would be good for us.

“I can see the benefits of staying in the Highland League, because it’s an unbelievable place.

“But you have to go for things and have to try to get up the ladder. That’s why the pyramid system is in place – to allow clubs to push themselves as far as they can go.

“We want to do that as a club and also as individuals and see where we can go.

“We know it’s difficult and nothing is a given, but the opportunity is there.

“We’ve worked hard over the last 34 games to get to the position we’re in and we want to give it a right go.

“But we’re in for a very difficult game, because Bonnyrigg are an excellent side, but we’ve shown we’re a very good side as well and it should be a cracking tie.”

Broch look to have a go

Cowie is pleased Fraserburgh will be at home for the second leg of the tie.

However, he has rubbished any suggestions of simply trying to stay in the game in the first leg.

The Broch were unbeaten away from home all season in the Highland League and Cowie is keen to play on the front foot once again.

But he also remains wary of the threat the Rose – who won the Lowland League by 14 points – pose.

Cowie added: “You could say it’s about staying in the tie.

“The draw has gone in our favour, because I think both clubs would have preferred to play the home leg second. But at the same time we play a certain style and we’ve beaten some unbelievable teams and beat them playing that way.

“So we won’t change too much, we’ll play our game.

“Like every other game, we’ll have to nullify threats. But we’ve gone to Brechin and won, we’ve gone to Brora and won.

“We’ve had tough games away from home and managed to win and we’re looking to do the same again.

“We’re not going down there looking for a draw. We want to play our game and try to implement that.

“But to do that we need to stop Bonnyrigg’s threats, because they’re a very good side – but we’re up for the challenge.”