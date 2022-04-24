Midfielder Lewis Ferguson admits Aberdeen’s confidence is low after Livingston loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson admits confidence is low after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

The Reds will finish the Premiership campaign in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

With just four games remaining in the campaign the Dons are five points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Ferguson has targeted a maximum 12 points from the remaining games to kill off any relegation play-off threat and end the season positively.

The Scotland international said: “Confidence is pretty low but the only way you can get it back up is by going and winning games.

“We have to get maximum points.

“There is not long left in the season, only four games, and we have to try to get maximum points in those games.

“To try to end the season strongly because it has been really poor.

“This club is nowhere where it should be in the league table.

“We need to win next week (against Dundee).

“It is a big game at home in front of the Aberdeen fans.”

Cutting edge needed in Dons’ attack

Aberdeen have failed to register a Premiership clean sheet this year.

Ferguson, 22, netted a late consolation penalty in the 90th minute to take his tally for the season to 15 goals.

The midfielder, who is being tracked by Italian top flight Cagliari, is now joint top scorer with Christian Ramirez.

United States international striker Ramirez, 31, was dropped to the bench for the loss to Livingston.

It was only the third time in 43 games this season Ramirez had not started.

Ferguson accepts Aberdeen have to rediscover their cutting edge in attack.

He said: “I am disappointed. Frustrated.

“Scoring goals helps confidence and we are lacking a wee bit of that.

“In the final third that wee bit of creativity, that last pass and final wee bit has to be better.

“Our performances have been decent and we get into the final third.

“However there is that lack of spark and creativity that will get a goal.

“We played pretty decent and were the better team in the first half and created chances.

“It is just the same story as throughout the season.

“After playing well we then switch off maybe one or two times.

“We concede and it feels like we have to go and score two or three goals to win a game which is tough in this league.

“Confidence comes back by scoring goals, creating chances and putting on a performance that will get three points.”

Frustration at denied penalty call

The game turned on a controversial incident a minute before Livingston netted their opener late in the first half.

Livingston keeper Max Stryjek struck Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen in the face inside the penalty area.

However referee Grant Irvine only booked Stryjek and did not award a penalty.

Ferguson insists football is ‘going in the wrong direction’ if a player is not sent off for striking an opponent in the face.

He said: “You cannot strike someone in the face and stay on the park.

“I get that people sometimes make silly challenges and mistime it.

“I get that Vinny stands in front of him which the ref could have blew for a foul or whatever.

“If you are going to hit someone in the face and stay on the park football is going in the wrong direction.

“It’s simple. I think everyone saw it. He hit him in the face, Vinny went down.

“It’s a penalty kick.”

‘You have to make your own luck’

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute for a foul on Ferguson, which the midfielder converted.

Despite the frustration at being denied a spot kick for the Stryjek incident kick Ferguson refuses to blame that decision for another loss.

He insists the onus is on the Dons to create their own luck – and win games.

Ferguson said: “I don’t want to moan about refereeing decisions and things like that in a game.

“It’s us that need to go and win the game.

“The referee isn’t going to win you the game.

“We’re more frustrated at ourselves that we can’t go and win.

“It’s frustrating. But you create your own luck at times and you have to go and earn the right to win games.

“We are just not doing that at the minute.

“We have to play better if we are going to start wining games.”