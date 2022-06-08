Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell joins Norwich City coaching team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell joins Norwich City coaching team

By Danny Law
June 8, 2022, 5:29 pm
Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell.
Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell.

Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell has joined Norwich City as their set-piece coach.

Russell, who previously  worked as England striker coach alongside Gareth Southgate, departed the Dons in February following the sacking of head coach Stephen Glass.

He has returned to work at the Canaries who were relegated from the English Premier League last season.

Russell said: “I’m delighted to have such an important role at what is an all-round first class club.

“The opportunity to work with Dean (Smith), Craig (Shakespeare) and the rest of the staff, with the aim of securing promotion back to the Premier League, was a big draw for me.

“I know what the plans are for the club and how forward-thinking Stuart (Webber) and Neil (Adams) are. There are some really exciting and ambitious plans for how this club can continue to develop and I want to be part of that.

“The opportunity was really enticing. As soon as I spoke to those at the club about the role, it was something I wanted to straight away. I can’t wait get stuck in.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (centre), No.2 Allan Russell (left) and coach Henry Apaloo after a defeat at Motherwell.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to appoint Allan as our new set-piece coach.

“When I first joined the club, I spoke to Stuart and Neil about bringing in a set-piece coach. I’ve worked with them at both Brentford and Aston Villa and I believe that there is a lot of untapped potential for us in this area.

“We want to score more and concede less from set pieces.

“Throughout football, there are only a select number of clubs working with set-piece coaches. I think it will certainly help us improve in this area and to be able to bring someone with Allan’s credentials to our club is very pleasing.”

Conversation

