Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell joins Norwich City coaching team

Former Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell has joined Norwich City as their set-piece coach.

Russell, who previously worked as England striker coach alongside Gareth Southgate, departed the Dons in February following the sacking of head coach Stephen Glass.

He has returned to work at the Canaries who were relegated from the English Premier League last season.

Russell said: “I’m delighted to have such an important role at what is an all-round first class club.

“The opportunity to work with Dean (Smith), Craig (Shakespeare) and the rest of the staff, with the aim of securing promotion back to the Premier League, was a big draw for me.

“I know what the plans are for the club and how forward-thinking Stuart (Webber) and Neil (Adams) are. There are some really exciting and ambitious plans for how this club can continue to develop and I want to be part of that.

“The opportunity was really enticing. As soon as I spoke to those at the club about the role, it was something I wanted to straight away. I can’t wait get stuck in.”

Norwich head coach Dean Smith said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to appoint Allan as our new set-piece coach.

“When I first joined the club, I spoke to Stuart and Neil about bringing in a set-piece coach. I’ve worked with them at both Brentford and Aston Villa and I believe that there is a lot of untapped potential for us in this area.

“We want to score more and concede less from set pieces.

“Throughout football, there are only a select number of clubs working with set-piece coaches. I think it will certainly help us improve in this area and to be able to bring someone with Allan’s credentials to our club is very pleasing.”