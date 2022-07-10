Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms Lewis Ferguson is on the brink of Bologna move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms Lewis Ferguson is on the brink of Bologna move

By Danny Law
July 10, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 3:03 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson arriving at Easter Road before facing Hibernian in May.
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson is being tracked by a host of clubs.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that midfielder Lewis Ferguson will travel to Italy this week as a move to Bologna edges closer.

The Scotland international is expected to complete a move to the Serie A side this week.

Ferguson was not included in the Aberdeen squad for their Premier Sports Cup group stage opener against Peterhead.

The former Hamilton Accies player had been linked with Italian clubs Cagliari and Lecce as well as Turkish side Galatasaray but it appears Bologna have won the race for Fergurson.

Aberdeen rejected a £2 million bid for Ferguson from Millwall last month.

Speaking before the match at Balmoor, Goodwin admitted the 22-year-old looks set to have played his final game for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson has a shot on goal against St Mirren at Pittodrie.

He told BBC Scotland: “I’m not going to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes, the speculation regarding Bologna is true.

“They have made a bid and I’m led to believe that bid has been accepted.

“Lewis will travel to Italy at some point early in the week to do his medical.

“We don’t want to be hasty to say it has been done because it’s not.

“There is still a bit of red tape there. Lewis needs to pass his medical first.

“I think it is worth mentioning that Lewis has been a fantastic player at Aberdeen in the four years he has been here.

“He was top scorer last season, he is really good to have about the place and a good character in the dressing room.

“I think he has earned the right to explore other options.

“I think it is a brave move for him.

“I take my hat off to him to have the courage at a young age to make that step to go to a different country and culture.

“Fergie quite fancies that challenge and everybody at Aberdeen will wish him all the best if everything goes well next week.”

