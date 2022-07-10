Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms Lewis Ferguson is on the brink of Bologna move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that midfielder Lewis Ferguson will travel to Italy this week as a move to Bologna edges closer.

The Scotland international is expected to complete a move to the Serie A side this week.

Ferguson was not included in the Aberdeen squad for their Premier Sports Cup group stage opener against Peterhead.

The former Hamilton Accies player had been linked with Italian clubs Cagliari and Lecce as well as Turkish side Galatasaray but it appears Bologna have won the race for Fergurson.

Aberdeen rejected a £2 million bid for Ferguson from Millwall last month.

Speaking before the match at Balmoor, Goodwin admitted the 22-year-old looks set to have played his final game for the Dons.

He told BBC Scotland: “I’m not going to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes, the speculation regarding Bologna is true.

“They have made a bid and I’m led to believe that bid has been accepted.

“Lewis will travel to Italy at some point early in the week to do his medical.

“We don’t want to be hasty to say it has been done because it’s not.

“There is still a bit of red tape there. Lewis needs to pass his medical first.

“I think it is worth mentioning that Lewis has been a fantastic player at Aberdeen in the four years he has been here.

“He was top scorer last season, he is really good to have about the place and a good character in the dressing room.

“I think he has earned the right to explore other options.

“I think it is a brave move for him.

“I take my hat off to him to have the courage at a young age to make that step to go to a different country and culture.

“Fergie quite fancies that challenge and everybody at Aberdeen will wish him all the best if everything goes well next week.”