Danny Law: Lewis Ferguson deserves credit for taking on Italian challenge but Aberdeen will miss talented midfielder

Lewis Ferguson’s imminent move to Italian side Bologna means the Aberdeen midfielder is set to join a small but growing band of Scottish footballers testing themselves outside of these shores.

There has been a long and illustrious history of Scots who have made the successful leap across the border to England.

Few Scots, however, have followed in the footsteps of Denis Law, Stevie Archibald and Paul Lambert by making the move to the Continent.

But, encouragingly, that trend is beginning to change with more players making the decision to step outside of their comfort zone and try a fresh challenge in a country where English is not the first language.

It is a huge step to take and Ferguson will have thought long and hard before deciding where the best move is to further his career.

Best place to further Lewis Ferguson’s career

He would have had options in England – Millwall had two bids rejected for the Scotland international recently – but he believes Italy is the best place for him to make the next step in his career.

Still only 22, Ferguson has been excellent since joining the Dons from Hamilton four years ago.

He has netted 37 goals in 168 appearances for the Reds and finished top scorer last season.

The time appears right for Aberdeen to cash in on Ferguson, who has two years left on his Dons contract, and for the midfielder to seek a new challenge after proving his worth at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s business model is based on selling on their prized assets for the right price and Ferguson has been hoping his time would come after seeing teammates Scott McKenna and Calvin Ramsay move on.

Ferguson will have been encouraged by the success enjoyed by Aaron Hickey in Bologna. The former Hearts defender has earned an £18 million move to Brentford, which was confirmed at the weekend, after his impressive spell at the Serie A side.

Hibernian left back Josh Doig is also set to be playing in Italy in the new season as a £3 million move to Hellas Verona edges nearer.

It is refreshing to see young Scottish players embrace the opportunity of playing in Italian football as well as a welcome reminder that there is plenty to be positive about in Scottish football.

An increasing number of top flight English teams and overseas clubs are realising that there is an array of talent in the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish footballer successes

The success enjoyed by players such as Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Ryan Fraser and Stuart Armstrong in the English Premier League has convinced clubs that young Scots are worth taking a punt on.

Would Liverpool have agreed a fee that could be worth up to £8 million for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay had they not witnessed the transformation of Andy Robertson from part-time player in the Scottish lower leagues to Champions League winner first hand?

Jack Hendry of Club Brugge and Ryan Gauld, who spent seven years in Portugal before moving to Vancouver Whitecaps, are among the Scots who have prospered from taking the path less travelled.

And Ferguson is another player who is expected to achieve success away from Aberdeen.

It was striking to read former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes’ comments in his column in the Mail on Sunday.

The former Dons boss said he has never trusted a player more than Lewis Ferguson in his 15 years of management.

That is high praise when you remember the manner in which McInnes would talk about his most trusted lieutenants at Pittodrie, such as Graeme Shinnie, Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean.

McInnes rates the £200,000 Aberdeen paid to Hamilton for Ferguson to be up there with some of his best transfer dealings at Pittodrie.

It was a shrewd piece of business and there is no doubt a player of Ferguson’s calibre will be missed at Pittodrie so it is imperative the money gained is reinvested wisely.