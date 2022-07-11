‘We have to attack the games’ – New Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart targets trophy glory this season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly-appointed Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart aims to ‘attack’ cup games in the bid to lift a trophy at Hampden this season.

The 29-year-old summer signing was awarded the skipper’s armband by boss Jim Goodwin.

Centre-back Stewart is determined to end the Reds’ eight year trophy drought dating back to the 2014 League Cup glory.

Stewart aims to follow in the footsteps of legendary Dons captains by lifting silverware.

Club greats Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Martin Buchan, Stewart McKimmie and Russell Anderson all captained the Dons to trophy glory.

Stewart aims to do the same.

He said: “As any captain, or player, you 100 per cent want to lift trophies because those are the moments you remember.

“Hopefully we can do that this season.”

Success at Wembley, Hampden next

Defender Stewart experienced success at Wembley with Wycombe when winning the 2020 League One play-off final.

Wycombe triumphed 2-1 against Oxford United to secure promotion to England’s third tier.

After experiencing success at one national stadium he wants a repeat at Hampden.

Stewart was secured on a two year deal this summer following the expiration of his deal at League One Wycombe Wanderers.

The experienced centre-back replaces keeper Joe Lewis as captain.

Centre-back Stewart insists it is a privilege to lead out the Reds and has vowed to foster a togetherness amongst the rebuilt squad.

Stewart captained the Dons on his debut in the 7-1 friendly defeat of Brechin City last week.

He then led out the side in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead at Balmoor.

He said: “It is a privilege to be club captain and I will try to lead by example.

“I found out on Tuesday before the (Brechin) game on Wednesday.

“It was short notice but at the same time it was something I am willing to give my all to.

“I will be myself. I will bring what I bring.

“That is defending and keeping everything organised as well as we can.

“And I will also try to bring a vibe that all the boys can stick together.

“Togetherness is a massive thing so I have to make sure that is what I bring to the team.”

Goodwin’s advice to his new captain

In confirming Stewart’s appointment as captain last week boss Goodwin hailed Stewart as a natural leader who commands respect and leads by example.

Asked what Goodwin said to him on handing him the armband, Stewart said: “That he didn’t want me to change.

“He said I have the capability to lead as he has seen me in many games.

“And just to be myself.

“He told me don’t change, don’t try to be someone you are not and lead by example.

“I am not going to rant, shout and make noise for no reason.

“But if the boys need to be told something, or I need to be told something, then I expect everyone to be saying it.

“I won’t be ranting or raving but when information needs to be passed across I will do so.”

Connection with Aberdeen fans

A product of the Wycombe Wanders youth academy, Stewart made 233 appearances for the club.

He was so popular with Wycombe supporters there was an outcry when he moved to Aberdeen.

Stewart hopes to forge a similar close bond with the Red Army.

He said: “If I see fans around and speak I will be myself.

“It is something that is in my character

“It is not something I milk or try to implement but just how I am.

“I feel like the connection with fans is key because going forward you have to do it together.”

‘Attack games with strong mentality’

Stewart will lead Aberdeen out at Pittodrie for the first time on Wednesday evening when hosting Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Group A games are all against lower league opposition in Raith Rovers (Championship), Peterhead (League One), Dumbarton (League Two) and Stirling Albion (League Two).

With the tournament offering the first opportunity of silverware this season the club skipper aims to ‘attack’ the group games.

He said: “We have to attack these games with a strong mentality.

“We also have to do the basics very well.

“We used the pre-season to get fit but competitive games is what it’s all about.

“Every game is a big one for me. I just want to impose myself on fans, players and team-mates.

“So we have to come with the right mentality, do things right, do it professionally and get things done.”