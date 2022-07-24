Christian Ramirez replaced as Aberdeen’s number 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christian Ramirez replaced as Aberdeen’s number 9

By Paul Third
July 24, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 2:45 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates after making it 2-0 against Peterhead.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez’s number nine jersey has been given to new arrival Bojan Miovski.

The American started the season with the prized number nine shirt he has worn since joining the club from Houston Dynamo last season.

But the arrival of Macedonian international Miovski on Friday has led to Ramirez relinquishing the jersey to his new team-mate.

Aberdeen have named Miovski as their number nine for this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup match against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

Miovski will make his debut against Raith with Ramirez, who is listed as number 99, listed among the substitutes.

Bojan Miovski is Aberdeen’s new number nine. Picture by SNS.

Dons fans have been quick to notice the change on social media with speculation about Ramirez already swirling.:

