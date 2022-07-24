Christian Ramirez replaced as Aberdeen’s number 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez’s number nine jersey has been given to new arrival Bojan Miovski.

The American started the season with the prized number nine shirt he has worn since joining the club from Houston Dynamo last season.

But the arrival of Macedonian international Miovski on Friday has led to Ramirez relinquishing the jersey to his new team-mate.

Aberdeen have named Miovski as their number nine for this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup match against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie.

Miovski will make his debut against Raith with Ramirez, who is listed as number 99, listed among the substitutes.

Dons fans have been quick to notice the change on social media with speculation about Ramirez already swirling.:

So he’s on the bench today and that means he’s gone get real min — Anthony stott (@Djstotter) July 24, 2022

Squad numbers hasn't officially been released yet so will have to wait and see but doesn't look great on us keeping ramirez 😞 — upthedons (@nogoals12) July 24, 2022

Really hope @Chris_Ramirez17 doesnt leave hes been really good for us 🔴🤞 — Kyle (@B16KVB) July 24, 2022