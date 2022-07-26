Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen in good shape ahead of Celtic Park acid test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are ready for their Celtic Park acid test.

I watched the Dons book their place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup with the minimum of fuss thanks to a 3-0 win against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

With a maximum 12 points secured, 12 goals scored and none conceded, the League Cup campaign has gone as well as manager Jim Goodwin could have hoped for.

I was very impressed with what I saw against Raith. I know it’s early days, but it really looks like a team transformed from the side which limped across the finishing line last season.

Jonny Hayes is back in an attacking role and looking as influential as he was first time round, while the goals and confidence is flowing through the team.

Ross McCrorie scored a peach of a goal, while Bojan Miovski needed little more than five minutes to show what he can offer.

I know his goal was a penalty, but as spot-kick efforts go it was a cracker.

The fact Goodwin is not resting on his laurels either is encouraging.

It would be easy to reflect on four good wins, but the Dons boss was quick to let his players know they need to be better than they were in the first 20 minutes against Raith when they face the champions Celtic on Sunday.

He’s also still looking to add to his squad, too, which is great to see.

Callum Roberts, who scored 17 goals for Notts County last season as a winger, will be an intriguing addition if, as expected, he completes his move to Pittodrie.

The wait continues for Connor Ronan, with the Dons hopeful of securing the Wolves attacking midfielder on loan.

That leaves a left-back as the other position Goodwin is looking to strengthen in this window.

If the Aberdeen manager can secure all his targets, then it has been a very good window indeed.

Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park still represents a major challenge for the new-look Dons though.

Ange Postecoglou has done a terrific job in assembling a top-notch Celtic team and Goodwin will know his side will be tested much more than they have been.

I’m still not sure there is ever really a good time to get Celtic, but, given you have to play them sometime, the opening day of the season is as good a time as any.

Whatever the outcome, I’m hopeful this Aberdeen team will let the Hoops know they have been in a game come the full-time whistle.

County have rediscovered their attacking flair

I was fearing the worst for Ross County without Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo, but life after the impressive wingers is looking positive.

Having watched the Staggies labour to victory against Dunfermline a week ago, I was fearful of how big a miss the talented duo would be, but they were devastating in their 7-0 romp against East Fife on Saturday.

I know you have to take the level of opposition into account, but anytime you score seven goals and don’t concede is a good day at the office and that was certainly the case on Saturday.

With five different scorers, not to mention a few early goal of the season contenders thrown in for good measure, Malky Mackay will be thrilled with his side’s attacking display as they secured victory and with it a cracking last-16 tie against holders Celtic at Victoria Park at the end of next month.

For now, though, all eyes are on this weekend’s Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Like Celtic Park, it is one of the tougher venues to go to in the top-flight, but the Staggies recorded a goalless draw on their last visit there in April, so they should be feeling confident ahead of their return to the capital.

Championship contenders shaping up well

It does not take a genius to work out who will be the title challengers in the Scottish Championship this season.

Dundee, Caley Thistle, Arbroath and Partick Thistle all won their respective groups in the League Cup and I expect the four of them to fight it out for the title in the new campaign.

I really enjoyed the Championship last season. It was a cracking league to follow and Inverness were right in the mix until a mid-season malaise left them with too much room to make up in the run-in.

I am sure Billy Dodds and his players will have learned a lot from that drop-off in form as they bid to get their new campaign off to a good start.

First up are play-off winners Queen’s Park, managed by Owen Coyle. The Spiders have made rapid progress in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see how they do in the Championship.