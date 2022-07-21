Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to work on Liam Scales dilemma ahead of Celtic showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed he will turn his focus towards preparing his defence, minus Liam Scales, to face Celtic.

The Reds are set to kick off their Premiership campaign with an away clash at champions Celtic on Sunday July 31.

However centre-back Scales is ineligible for the Parkhead match due to the terms of his season-long loan from parent club Celtic.

Goodwin will open talks with Celtic in the January transfer window in a bid to secure Scales on a permanent contract.

The Dons boss admits his main priority so far this summer has been on creating a cutting edge in attack.

With nine goals in three Premier Sports Cup games and strikers Bojan Miovksi and Luis Lopes signed, he is confident that has been achieved.

Now he will work on getting his back-line Granite solid for for the Celtic showdown.

He said: “We haven’t spent a great deal of time talking about the defensive shape up until now.

“We felt the games would pan out pretty much how they did against Peterhead, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

“It was all about the attacking play in the last few weeks.

“The different rotations, third man runs and build up have been brilliant. Long may that continue.

“Now we are going to work on our defensive transitions a bit more in the build up to the Raith game (on Sunday)

“And spend a good 11 days on that in the build up to the Celtic game.

“When you go into that league campaign it is different as obviously the level of opposition improves and you have to defend a lot better.”

Take Scales absence ‘on the chin’

Goodwin insists having Scales ruled out for games against Celtic is a situation he will ‘have to take on the chin’.

It was a sacrifice he was willing to take to get the defender into Pittodrie this summer.

Goodwin tried to sign Scales, 23, on a permanent deal this summer but Celtic were not willing to sell.

He will again bid to make the centre-back a permanent Don in January.

For now the Dons boss faces the conundrum of replacing Scales against Celtic.

Potential replacements for Scales

In preparation he moved Ross McCrorie from midfield to centre-back for the final 30 minutes of the 5-0 defeat of Stirling Albion.

Scotland international centre-back David Bates has not featured in any of the Dons’ three Premier Sports Cup games.

Bates has been linked with a move to England with Ipswich Town, Derby County and Championship side Bristol City all reportedly keen on the stopper.

Highly-rated teenage centre-back Jack Milne, 19 recently signed an extended contract until summer 2025.

Milne has featured as a substitute in all three games so far this season.

Goodwin said: “It is disappointing that Scales is going to be unavailable.

“But that is the nature of the beast when you loan from teams within your own league.

“You just have to take that on the chin.

“You can see what we tried in the second half against Stirling on the hour mark.

“We moved Ross McCrorie to centre-back to see how he and Anthony Stewart looked together.

“Ross played a lot of football at centre-back last year and was very, very good at it.

“That might be an option.

“I like him in the middle of the pitch personally because of his energy levels, determination and willingness to get the ball back.

“We’ve also got David Bates who is available and can play there. And young Jack Milne can play there.”

Stewart and Scales partnership

Aberdeen’s inability to keep a clean sheet last season was a major contributing factor to finishing in the bottom six and missing out on European qualification.

The Reds registered just six clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions last term.

In response Goodwin has restructured his back-line, securing centre-backs Anthony Stewart and Scales.

Right-back Jayden Richardson was also signed in a £300,000 transfer from Nottingham Forest.

Right-sided centre-back Stewart, who arrived on a free from Wycombe Wanderers, was appointed new club captain.

Stewart and Scales have started all three Premier Sports Cup games – and delivered a clean sheet in every one.

Goodwin said: “Liam and Anthony complement each other really well.

“They are building a good relationship.”

‘Liam’s best position is centre-half’

Goodwin attempted to sign Scales from Shamrock Rovers whilst manager of St Mirren but was priced out of a move.

Celtic eventually snapped him up for a fee of around £500,000 last summer on a four-year deal.

Scales was primarily utilised by the Hoops as a left-back – but Goodwin views him as a left-sided centre-half.

He said: “In my opinion Liam’s best position is centre-half.

“That’s where I saw him for Shamrock Rovers.

“I made a bid as St Mirren manager but unfortunately couldn’t meet the valuation Rovers had put on him.

“Celtic brought him in and played him at left-back and when you dominate the ball as well as they do, he can play that position.

“I’m not trying to tell Celtic anything but in my opinion I prefer him at centre-back.”