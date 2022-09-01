Borough Briggs Road in Elgin to close for three days due to Tesco upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Borough Briggs Road in Elgin to close for three days due to Tesco upgrades

By Ellie Milne
September 1, 2022, 9:16 pm
Borough Briggs Road in Elgin is to close for three days. Picture: Google Maps.
Borough Briggs Road in Elgin is to close for three days. Picture: Google Maps.

An Elgin road will be closed for three days later this month due to supermarket upgrades.

Borough Briggs Road, to the rear of Tesco Extra, will be closed from Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16.

Workers will be in the area to replace the steel work on the roof of the Tesco store on Blackfriars Road.

The work requires the use of specialist lifting equipment.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We apologise for any disruption, this is because we are investing in new refrigeration in store.”

The supermarket will remain open during this time.

Tesco
Tesco Extra in Elgin will remain open.

Moray Council confirmed the closure is necessary for public safety while crane works are carried out.

The road is home to Elgin City Football Club and runs between North Street and Haugh Road.

A diversion will be in place via Bishopmill Brae, Cumming Street, Alexandra Road and Haugh Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Clan Cancer Support Lossiemouth
Superheroes in swimsuits: Moray cancer survivor returns to water to thank charity who supported…
0
Joanne Warnock spotted these fine reindeer for sale in Costco.
Too soon or jingle all the way? Christmas decorations go up for sale
1
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Post Thumbnail
Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in the north and north-east show off their…
0
Post Thumbnail
Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in the north and north-east…
0
Post Thumbnail
Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across the north and north-east get creative
0
Post Thumbnail
Local Artist of the Year: Who is the best secondary school artist in the…
0
51 Squadron RAF Regiment sniper with his 338 rifle. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Inside look at No 51 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Lossiemouth ahead of Cyprus…
0
Councillor Theresa Coull says antisocial behaviour in Keith has been 'horrendous'.
'Horrendous' antisocial behaviour is leaving Moray people living in fear
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Post Thumbnail
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0