Borough Briggs Road in Elgin to close for three days due to Tesco upgrades

An Elgin road will be closed for three days later this month due to supermarket upgrades.

Borough Briggs Road, to the rear of Tesco Extra, will be closed from Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16.

Workers will be in the area to replace the steel work on the roof of the Tesco store on Blackfriars Road.

The work requires the use of specialist lifting equipment.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We apologise for any disruption, this is because we are investing in new refrigeration in store.”

The supermarket will remain open during this time.

Moray Council confirmed the closure is necessary for public safety while crane works are carried out.

The road is home to Elgin City Football Club and runs between North Street and Haugh Road.

A diversion will be in place via Bishopmill Brae, Cumming Street, Alexandra Road and Haugh Road.