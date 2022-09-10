New-look Aberdeen free of ‘mental scars’ from last season and that makes them fearless, insists manager Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin believes his new-look Aberdeen side are free of ‘mental scars’ from the failure of last season.

He reckons that makes his reconstructed side fearless in the bid to secure European qualification.

Goodwin says there is no hangover from the dismal 2021-22 campaign as the vast majority of his squad were not at the club then.

Last season the Reds slumped to a 10th placed finish, the worst position since 2004, and missed out on European qualification.

In reaction Goodwin ripped apart the misfiring squad he inherited.

He wielded the axe with 15 players having exited Pittodrie since his appointment as manager in mid February.

Aberdeen spent in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees in a summer window where 11 new signings were secured.

The Reds team is virtually unrecognisable from last term and Goodwin reckons that is a powerful position as he bids to deliver Euro qualification.

There will be no hang-ups about last season, no scars – and no fear.

Goodwin said: “There are only three or four left over from that particular period last season.

“So our guys have got no mental scars, they don’t fear playing anybody.

“It was an extremely frustrating time for everybody connected to the club.

“But last season doesn’t bother this group of players because they weren’t here.

“They don’t worry about what happened last season.

“When I took the job I spoke about the short-term objectives and the long-term objectives.

‘Our main objective this year is to get the club into European football next season.

‘To do that we need to be at the top end of the table.”

Dons supporters starting to believe

Following a summer of upheaval and transition at Pittodrie, Goodwin hopes the club’s fans are also starting to get over the stress of last season.

The growing belief in the team is beginning to be shown in fan numbers.

A travelling Aberdeen support of 2,174 cheered on the Dons in the 1-1 draw at Ross County last weekend.

Goodwin said: “There was still a bit of a hangover early on from what happened last season.

“However there’s been a real air of excitement from probably after the second League Cup game.

“I think that happened when the supporters saw the level of player we brought to the group.

“And then the way that we wanted to play.

“We have tried to be an entertaining team.

“That has been the case for the majority of the games we’ve played apart from maybe the Motherwell one (3-2 loss).

“We just had a bad day at the office there.

“In every other game we have tried to get after teams and impose our game on them.”

Clarkson now banned until October

Aberdeen were scheduled to face second placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Victory would have leapfrogged the rebuilt Dons ahead of the Ibrox club into second spot in the Premiership.

However the match was postponed, along with all others in Scotland, as a mark of respect following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The @SPFL & @ScottishFA have confirmed that Saturday's first team match against Rangers and Sunday's AFC Women's match against Hibernian have been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 9, 2022

The SFA and SPFL confirmed the suspension of this weekend’s Scottish professional football fixture schedule.

All four divisions in the SPFL are postponed including the Scottish women’s game, the Highland League and junior football.

On loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was set to serve the first of a two game retrospective ban against Rangers.

The 20-year-old was cited with a notice of complaint by the SFA earlier this week for a challenge on Ross County’s Callum Johnson.

Clarkson was yellow carded for the challenge by referee Kevin Clancy in the 1-1 draw.

Loan star Clarkson had been due to have a fast-track tribunal on Thursday for “serious foul play” in breach of disciplinary rule 200.

However, the midfielder subsequently admitted the charge and will serve an immediate two-game suspension.

Due to the postponement of the Rangers game Clarkson will now not be available until after the international break.

If the trip to Hibs next Saturday goes ahead Clarkson will return to action in the away match at Dundee United on Saturday, October 8.

However if the Hibs game is also postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death Clarkson will not return until the trip to Hearts on Sunday, October 16.

Players who can step in for Clarkson

Goodwin is confident he has the backup within his squad to fill the void left by the absence of Clarkson.

He said: “When we get a suspension or an injury we have to be in a position where we can counter that.

“Albeit losing a player of Leighton’s quality is a big disappointment.

“However I believe in the squad and believe there are guys there in the wings who are capable of stepping in.”