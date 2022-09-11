Former Aberdeen and Ross County defender Brian Irvine recalls meeting the Queen in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen and Ross County defender Brian Irvine recalls meeting the Queen in Inverness

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:15 pm
Brian Irvine played for Aberdeen, Scotland and Ross County.
Brian Irvine played for Aberdeen, Scotland and Ross County.

North footballing legend Brian Irvine explained how a chance meeting with the Queen made the headlines 22 years ago.

The former Scotland defender, whose penalty won the Scottish Cup for Aberdeen against Celtic in 1990, also played for Ross County from 1999 to 2003.

The Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Inverness in July 2000, chiefly to present Highlands and Islands business awards at Eden Court Theatre.

Brian Irvine lifting the Scottish Cup he won for, and with, Aberdeen against Celtic in 1990.

The royal car made a stop in the centre of town and that was when Irvine, who was capped nine times for Scotland, got the opportunity to chat to her majesty.

He said: “I was walking down Stephen’s Brae in Inverness and I had not long moved to play for Ross County.

“The Queen was on a visit which I didn’t know about. I remember the car drew up and the Queen got out and was speaking to some of the crowd, which wasn’t too big at that stage.

“She came up to where I was and we had a polite conversation. It was certainly memorable for me.

“I think the article even made it into the P&J. A journalist asked what we had been speaking about, but you never reveal what was said.”

Feels like a personal bereavement

The weekend’s professional matches throughout the UK were postponed as a mark of respect.

Irvine was fully behind the decision and explained the events of the past few days carry an emotional weight.

He said: “There was no doubt the games had to be called off across the board. It was completely the right decision.

“All we’ve ever known is the Queen being in charge. Although I didn’t know her personally, it feels like a bereavement, you feel as if she was someone you knew.

Brian Irvine, right, playing for Ross County against Arbroath at Gayfield.

“King Charles’ life has completely changed. He’s just become a king, but lost his mother, so this is a really tough time for him.

“In the longer-term, the fact he is king will be a happy occasion, but it’s bittersweet right now because of the Queen’s passing.”

No need to rush next fixture decision

Scottish football authorities have yet to confirm whether this coming weekend’s games will go ahead, which is before the Queen’s funeral.

Irvine feels time should be taken to consider the mood across the country before any decision to resume play is taken.

He added: “It might be best to gauge the situation better as the days go on.

“We might be ready to return to football next weekend, but right now it’s too early to say for sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland during a Euro 2020 Play off match between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on October 08 2020
Declan Gallagher: Scotland boss Steve Clarke supported me through my tough year with Aberdeen
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Returning Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron will be like a new signing, says boss Jim…
0
Aberdeen's Jess Broadrick, first from right, is Scotland Women U19's captain. (Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock)
'It's how I learn as a player': Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick on what it's…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his new look squad have no mental scars from last sesaon.
New-look Aberdeen free of 'mental scars' from last season and that makes them fearless,…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen.
Keeper Kelle Roos confident the best is yet to come from rebuilt Aberdeen
0
Luka Modric in action against Celtic.
Richard Gordon: Champions League cash will make little difference to Celtic and Rangers' domestic…
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
No malice in Leighton Clarkson's two-game ban challenge, says boss Jim Goodwin
0

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
Post Thumbnail
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0