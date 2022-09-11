Former Aberdeen and Ross County defender Brian Irvine recalls meeting the Queen in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North footballing legend Brian Irvine explained how a chance meeting with the Queen made the headlines 22 years ago.

The former Scotland defender, whose penalty won the Scottish Cup for Aberdeen against Celtic in 1990, also played for Ross County from 1999 to 2003.

The Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Inverness in July 2000, chiefly to present Highlands and Islands business awards at Eden Court Theatre.

The royal car made a stop in the centre of town and that was when Irvine, who was capped nine times for Scotland, got the opportunity to chat to her majesty.

He said: “I was walking down Stephen’s Brae in Inverness and I had not long moved to play for Ross County.

“The Queen was on a visit which I didn’t know about. I remember the car drew up and the Queen got out and was speaking to some of the crowd, which wasn’t too big at that stage.

“She came up to where I was and we had a polite conversation. It was certainly memorable for me.

“I think the article even made it into the P&J. A journalist asked what we had been speaking about, but you never reveal what was said.”

Feels like a personal bereavement

The weekend’s professional matches throughout the UK were postponed as a mark of respect.

Irvine was fully behind the decision and explained the events of the past few days carry an emotional weight.

He said: “There was no doubt the games had to be called off across the board. It was completely the right decision.

“All we’ve ever known is the Queen being in charge. Although I didn’t know her personally, it feels like a bereavement, you feel as if she was someone you knew.

“King Charles’ life has completely changed. He’s just become a king, but lost his mother, so this is a really tough time for him.

“In the longer-term, the fact he is king will be a happy occasion, but it’s bittersweet right now because of the Queen’s passing.”

No need to rush next fixture decision

Scottish football authorities have yet to confirm whether this coming weekend’s games will go ahead, which is before the Queen’s funeral.

Irvine feels time should be taken to consider the mood across the country before any decision to resume play is taken.

He added: “It might be best to gauge the situation better as the days go on.

“We might be ready to return to football next weekend, but right now it’s too early to say for sure.”