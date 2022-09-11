Daniel MacKay can leave Caley Thistle’s rivals reeling, insists boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Daniel MacKay can leave Caley Thistle’s rivals reeling, insists boss Billy Dodds

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 7:12 pm
Daniel MacKay, right, put in a terrific display for ICT in their 2-0 win at Raith Rovers last weekend.
Daniel MacKay, right, put in a terrific display for ICT in their 2-0 win at Raith Rovers last weekend.

Billy Dodds revealed a pep talk with Daniel MacKay led to the winger helping Caley Thistle return to winning ways.

The Inverness head coach was thrilled to see the on-loan Hibs player turn on the style in last week’s 2-0 Championship win at Raith Rovers.

That result ended a mini-slump of three losses, including a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at top-flight Motherwell.

MacKay, who is back at his former club for the season, won a penalty, from which midfielder Scott Allardice gave ICT the lead, then lined up Billy Mckay for a late second goal.

Dodds explained a word in the ear of the 21-year-old was all that was needed for MacKay to deliver the goods and help net a big three points.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds asked Daniel MacKay to deliver against Raith – and he did.

He said: “I spoke to Dan before the game and I asked him ‘what are your attributes?’, ‘what kind of player are you?’, ‘what are your strengths?’. He told me and I told him to go out and do that.

“I wanted him to simplify his game and when he does that, he is a force to be reckoned with at this level.

“People are scared of him and that is what I want. I don’t want him to overcomplicate things, as he is such an important player when he keeps things simple. Teams are petrified of him and I want him to continue that.”

Allardice can step up levels – Dodds

Experienced midfielder Allardice, whose progress was halted in part by injury last season, is a key player for Inverness and Dodds is enjoying watching him develop.

He believes the 24-year-old has a big future ahead of him too and hopes he carries it out in the colours of Caley Thistle.

He said: “Scott has attributes to play at a higher level if he puts in a solid season.

Scott Allardice (left) breaks free from Morton’s Robbie Crawford.

“I am hoping that is with us winning the league. I want to take him with me. He is a good player and a perfectionist.

“I am hoping to get him back to where he was and the goal last week will help him. It is a big season for Scott, he is a good lad and wants to do well.

“He is a student of the game and talks about every game which is great. But sometimes he goes too deep and I want him to relax, because what a player he is.”

Smart-thinking Harper key figure

With captain and midfielder Sean Welsh still sidelined through injury, Dodds saw a more advanced role in midfielder for Cammy Harper, with Zak Delaney slotting into his left-back berth without a problem.

Dodds believes Harper’s bright brain and natural talent can serve him well as he helps the Highlanders kick on up the division.

He said: “Looking at Cammy, he is such an intelligent player. He’s like Kerr McInroy, who went to Kilmarnock and has those kinds of attributes. Cammy did not let me down last week – I thought he was great.

Cameron Harper (left) and Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly.

“He has a brilliant football brain, great left foot and great energy, whether we play him left side (of midfield) or left-back.

“Our circumstances just now mean it is good to have Cammy Harper in the squad as he can cover a number of positions. I had faith in Cammy to do a job.”

Dundee trip is next on agenda for ICT

ICT were due to face Hamilton this weekend, but in line with all SPFL games, that was postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of the Queen on Thursday.

Inverness, therefore, will next take to the pitch on Saturday when they head to Tayside to tackle third-placed Dundee, who are five points and two places ahead of them.

