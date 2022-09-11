Daniel MacKay can leave Caley Thistle’s rivals reeling, insists boss Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds revealed a pep talk with Daniel MacKay led to the winger helping Caley Thistle return to winning ways.

The Inverness head coach was thrilled to see the on-loan Hibs player turn on the style in last week’s 2-0 Championship win at Raith Rovers.

That result ended a mini-slump of three losses, including a 4-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat at top-flight Motherwell.

MacKay, who is back at his former club for the season, won a penalty, from which midfielder Scott Allardice gave ICT the lead, then lined up Billy Mckay for a late second goal.

Dodds explained a word in the ear of the 21-year-old was all that was needed for MacKay to deliver the goods and help net a big three points.

He said: “I spoke to Dan before the game and I asked him ‘what are your attributes?’, ‘what kind of player are you?’, ‘what are your strengths?’. He told me and I told him to go out and do that.

“I wanted him to simplify his game and when he does that, he is a force to be reckoned with at this level.

“People are scared of him and that is what I want. I don’t want him to overcomplicate things, as he is such an important player when he keeps things simple. Teams are petrified of him and I want him to continue that.”

Allardice can step up levels – Dodds

Experienced midfielder Allardice, whose progress was halted in part by injury last season, is a key player for Inverness and Dodds is enjoying watching him develop.

He believes the 24-year-old has a big future ahead of him too and hopes he carries it out in the colours of Caley Thistle.

He said: “Scott has attributes to play at a higher level if he puts in a solid season.

“I am hoping that is with us winning the league. I want to take him with me. He is a good player and a perfectionist.

“I am hoping to get him back to where he was and the goal last week will help him. It is a big season for Scott, he is a good lad and wants to do well.

“He is a student of the game and talks about every game which is great. But sometimes he goes too deep and I want him to relax, because what a player he is.”

Smart-thinking Harper key figure

With captain and midfielder Sean Welsh still sidelined through injury, Dodds saw a more advanced role in midfielder for Cammy Harper, with Zak Delaney slotting into his left-back berth without a problem.

Dodds believes Harper’s bright brain and natural talent can serve him well as he helps the Highlanders kick on up the division.

He said: “Looking at Cammy, he is such an intelligent player. He’s like Kerr McInroy, who went to Kilmarnock and has those kinds of attributes. Cammy did not let me down last week – I thought he was great.

“He has a brilliant football brain, great left foot and great energy, whether we play him left side (of midfield) or left-back.

“Our circumstances just now mean it is good to have Cammy Harper in the squad as he can cover a number of positions. I had faith in Cammy to do a job.”

Dundee trip is next on agenda for ICT

ICT were due to face Hamilton this weekend, but in line with all SPFL games, that was postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of the Queen on Thursday.

Inverness, therefore, will next take to the pitch on Saturday when they head to Tayside to tackle third-placed Dundee, who are five points and two places ahead of them.