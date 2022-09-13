Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season… and is working overtime in training to deliver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season… and is working overtime in training to deliver

By Sean Wallace
September 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 7:01 am
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie revealed he is doing extra work during training in a bid to hit the goal trail this season.

The 24-year-old is determined to become a potent goal threat in boss Jim Goodwin’s rebuilt Dons’ team.

Goodwin has pushed vice-captain McCrorie up into a midfield role and asked for goals. McCrorie aims to deliver and has been working overtime with the Dons boss at Cormack Park to bring that cutting edge.

Aberdeen lost Lewis Ferguson’s goals from midfield when the Scotland international transferred to Italian Serie A club Bologna this summer.

Ferguson, who moved for £3 million, was Aberdeen’s top scorer last season on 16 goals.

McCrorie is determined to fill that midfield scoring void left by Ferguson’s exit.

This season McCrorie has already netted four times in 11 games. That is double his two-goal tally from 39 appearances last season.

McCrorie said: “I absolutely want to score more goals..

“In my first season (at Aberdeen) I was playing centre-midfield, but I was the deeper one.

“Then last season I was playing centre-back.

“The gaffer (Goodwin) came in and pushed me into midfield.

“He has asked for me to get more goals.

Ross McCrorie applauds fans after the 5-0 defeat of Livingston, where he scored.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence I’ve scored because in training I have been working hard on that.”

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen scores during the 5-0 defeat of Livingston.

Sensational goals from McCrorie

McCrorie has already netted two superb goals this season, against Raith Rovers and Ross County.

In the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group defeat of Raith Rovers, the midfielder picked up possession near the halfway line.

He then drove at goal before unleashing a sensational 30-yard right-footed drive that rattled off the underside of the bar and into the goal.

In the 5-0 defeat of Livingston, McCrorie unleashed a vicious drive from the edge of the box to put the Dons two up.

Again, it cracked off the underside of the crossbar.

Extra training on scoring techniques

McCrorie insists he has been working on sharpening up his goalscoring instincts with boss Goodwin at Cormack Park. That extra graft is paying off.

Ross McCrorie scores a sensational goal for Aberdeen against Raith Rovers.

He said: “I have been doing extra bits in training.

“Myself and the gaffer have been working on timing my runs into the box.

“I think it’s paying dividends now.

“You can see it in my game that I am starting to add goals.

“Hopefully I can keep it up.

“It is no coincidence with the hard work I am putting in.”

Individual targets kept to himself

Within weeks of Goodwin being appointed manager in February, midfielder McCrorie committed his long-term future to the Dons.

McCrorie penned a two-year contract extension tying him to the club until 2026.

He admits to setting individual targets for this season, but is keeping those to himself.

For McCrorie, the main priority is ensuring the Aberdeen squad, which was comprehensively rebuilt in the summer, secure success.

Aberdeen, who travel to Hibs on Saturday, are currently third in the Premiership table.

The Reds have also reached the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

McCrorie said: “I set individual targets, but that’s the kind of thing I li/e to keep to myself.

“I think any player has individual targets and stuff you need to work towards.

Ross McCrorie during an Aberdeen training session in preparation for the game against Rangers that was eventually postponed.

“It is motivation and I have my own targets, but I keep them in-house.

“The main thing is that we keep winning and the team keeps playing well.

“I’m a team player.”

Ross McCrorie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park earlier this month.

Goal celebrations show squad unity

McCrorie’s commitment to a long-term contract in February was essentially step one in Goodwin’s squad reconstruction.

The Dons boss subsequently signed 11 players during a busy summer transfer window.

That overhaul cost the club in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Since Goodwin’s appointment as manager in February, 15 players have also exited Pittodrie.

McCrorie insists the new-look squad gelled quickly, partly helped by a week-long pre-season training camp in Spain.

He reckons proof of the unity of the rebuilt squad is shown in the way they celebrate scoring goals together.

Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen players celebrate with Ross McCrorie after he scored to make it 2-0 against Livingston.

McCrorie said: “All the new signings have integrated really well.

“I think Spain helped as it got all the new boys in amongst us and we got to know them better.

“A few boys didn’t arrive until later on in the window, but – even then – they settled in quickly.

“You can see when we are celebrating that we are celebrating as a team and there is a real togetherness about us.”

