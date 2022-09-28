Aberdeen hall of fame inductee Frank McDougall: I would have smashed Joe Harper’s goalscoring record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen hall of fame inductee Frank McDougall: I would have smashed Joe Harper’s goalscoring record

By Paul Third
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 9:13 am
Frank McDougall will be inducted into Aberdeen's hall of fame in November.
Frank McDougall will be inducted into Aberdeen's hall of fame in November.

Frank McDougall is convinced he could have eclipsed Joe Harper’s standing as Aberdeen’s all-time leading goalscorer had his career not been cut short due to injury.

The 64-year-old is the latest addition to Aberdeen’s 2022 hall of fame class and will join Press and Journal columnist Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb in being inducted at the Chester Hotel in November.

His time with the Dons may have been brief but it was certainly eventful as he scored 44 goals in 69 appearances before a back injury forced him to retire at the age of 29.

McDougall has no regrets but it is a measure of how prolific he was at the Dons that the forward believes he was on course to eclipse Harper’s 205 goals for the club before injury curtailed his career.

He said: “I am not one for looking back on my career too often and I’ve no regrets at how things turned out.

“But I would have smashed Joe’s record.

“Had I stayed fit, with the quality of players we had and the chances we created I would have bettered it, I’m sure of it, but that’s life.”

Former Don’s pride at hall of fame inclusion

The former Don is humbled to be held in such high regard following the news he is to be inducted in November.

He said: “It’s brilliant. I got the news last week I was being inducted and it’s humbling. I’m very proud.

“I’m going in alongside some great company and honours don’t come much higher than being inducted into Aberdeen’s hall of fame alongside some fantastic players.”

…it’s humbling. I’m very proud.”

McDougall, who moved to the Dons from St Mirren in 1984, made an instant impact at Pittodrie, scoring 24 goals in 30 appearances in his first season with the club as he finished the leading scorer in the Premier Division.

McDougall’s goals helped the Dons win the league championship with the highlight coming in his hat-trick to clinch the title in a 3-0 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall.

The striker’s rich vein of form in front of goal continued in the 1985-86 season where he scored a further 20 goals in 38 appearances, including a remarkable four-goal haul in the 4-1 rout of Celtic at Pittodrie.

The Dons went on to win the Scottish Cup and League Cup that season ensuring McDougall secured all three domestic trophies in 24 months.

A back injury forced McDougall into retirement during the 1986-87 campaign.

But with a piece of silverware collected on average every 23 games, it is clear how big an impact McDougall made in his brief spell with the club.

