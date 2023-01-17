Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos vows they’ll bounce back from Hampden agony as he bemoans ‘scrappy’ Rangers equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos vows they’ll bounce back from Hampden agony as he bemoans ‘scrappy’ Rangers equaliser

By Paul Third
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 9:05 am
Kelle Roos screams in anger in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos screams in anger in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has urged his team-mates to use the pain of defeat in the League Cup to fuel their bid to get the league campaign back on track.

The Dons’ hopes of reaching the League Cup final were dashed by Rangers in a 2-1 defeat at Hampden in Sunday’s semi-final.

The extra-time loss was a bitter blow for the Dons, who played the additional 30 minutes with 10 men following the sending off of captain Anthony Stewart at the national stadium.

But, with a trip to Tynecastle to face third-placed Hearts looming tomorrow, Roos knows he and his team-mates have to put their Hampden heartache behind them as they bid close the six-point gap on the Jambos.

The Dutchman said: “If you play games like this – and it is a sore one to lose – the next game can give you a lift to go again and put things to bed quickly.

“We will have to prepare like we always do and make sure we are ready. It’s a massive game.

“We have shown all season round we are a group who are growing. We have different edges to our game and if we keep doing that we can definitely be in the mix.”

‘We did everything right’

Sunday’s semi-final loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Dons goalkeeper.

Roos regards Aberdeen’s loss as a major career disappointment given the circumstances – with Ryan Jack scoring a deflected equaliser for the Dons before Stewart’s sending off.

Kelle Roos celebrates his side's opening goal against Rangers at Hampden. Image: SNS

He said: “It is a big stage for us to be at, we deserve to be here and it’s just a painful one to fall short.

“I feel we did everything right, other than a couple of things, and we asked a lot of questions and tested them with 11 men and then with 10.

“I think we scored a very good goal, they scored a very scrappy equaliser. It was very sore.

“That’s exactly what I mean with scrappy. When somebody strikes the ball that hard and it gets deflected that way and goes from the middle of the goal all the way to the left, it’s so hard and gives me no chance.”

 

Dons goalkeeper frustrated at missing out on final place

Aberdeen fans were proud of their side’s performance against Rangers at Hampden, but there was no hiding the frustration Roos felt and failing to make the final.

He said: “For a lot of people, it is a day out. I want to make it very clear – for us, this was not a day out.

“I know from my football career so far the only way it is nice to play finals is to win them. We didn’t do that.

“At Aberdeen, you know what is expected of you. We are expected to be at the top of the league, challenging for this cup, the Scottish Cup, the league, and trying to get to Europe.

“We are all aware of that fact that comes with a club like this.”

Stewart’s red card left Dons with a mountain to climb

Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS

The red card shown to Dons skipper Anthony Stewart in injury-time swung a tightly contested semi-final in Rangers’ favour.

But Roos insists the Dons gave their all even though they were left at a disadvantage thanks to their captain’s rash challenge on Fashion Sakala.

He said: “It’s difficult enough to play 11 v 11 against them. They are a very good team, we dealt with it so well.

“When you go down to 10, it’s even harder, but we still asked questions.

“I think if we get the luck they get with the equaliser then we get it to penalties. The equaliser gave them the lift they needed.

“With 10 men, when they score we know it is going to be a hill to climb. We tried and we tried, stuck with it.”

On Stewart’s challenge Roos added: “I didn’t have a very good view of it. I think everyone is very emotional after a game like this. We’ll analyse it as a group.

“There will be good things and not so good things.

“We have to take it on the chin, keep moving forward – This is football. We try our best together to do the right things.

“Things happen like this in football. It’s painful, but we have to keep moving forward.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented