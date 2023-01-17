Union Terrace Gardens: Halo off over weekend despite antisocial behaviour fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union Terrace Gardens: Halo off over weekend despite antisocial behaviour fears

By Alastair Gossip
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 9:16 am
The halo light in Union Terrace Gardens was left unlit over the weekend - days scenes of teen violence caused concern. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
The halo light in Union Terrace Gardens was left unlit over the weekend. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

The main light shining over Aberdeen’s new-look Union Terrace Gardens was switched off for four days – just after a mob of teenagers met to fight beneath it.

Around 20 youngsters were seen cheering on a pair of boys, as punches and kicks were flung under the halo light last Tuesday night.

Despite lighting around the perimeter of the revamped gardens (UTG), their centre was noticeably darker on Saturday and Sunday night.

Council staff now say the bright ring, above the mud which will eventually be the main lawn, was switched off sometime on Thursday.

Safety was one of the main justifications for the multi-million-pound rejuvenation project, which began in 2019.

It opened more than a year late – and £1.5 million over budget – three days before Christmas.

Last week, police confirmed the gardens had been opened before new CCTV cameras were fitted.

‘Lights out’ days after teens fought beneath the UTG halo light

Halo light boxing ring: The new safety-boosting light feature hung above UTG lit up the park for a group of teens seen trading blows on Tuesday night. Few strikes connected, but onlookers quickly made for the exits. Police are facing calls for action on increased antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Halo light boxing ring: The new safety-boosting light feature hung above UTG lit up the park for a group of teens seen trading blows last Tuesday night. Few strikes connected, but onlookers quickly made for the exits. Police are facing calls for action on increased antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

And despite the troubling antisocial scenes revealed by The Press And Journal last week, the outage was planned.

We asked the local authority if they had switched the light off in order to deter youngsters from gathering.

A spokeswoman, bound by the council’s pledge to use plain English, told us: “The halo was switched off on Thursday of last week as part of the familiarisation, training and commissioning of external lighting systems at Union Terrace Gardens.

“The halo will be switched back on early this week.”

The light was back on by 2pm on Monday afternoon – two hours before the spokeswoman’s response arrived an hour after our deadline for comment.

A further request for information in layman’s terms received no response by 5pm on Monday.

Police urged to increase Union Terrace Gardens patrols

Last week, local councillor Emma Farquhar called for a greater police presence in the city centre gardens.

The Midstocket and Rosemount member said it was “incumbent” on officers to ensure public safety in the below-ground-level UTG.

Union Terrace Gardens was a much darker place over the weekend with the light from the suspended halo. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Union Terrace Gardens was a much darker place over the weekend with the light from the suspended halo. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

In response to the violence, police told The P&J they had considered banning gangs of teens from congregating in Aberdeen last summer.

But they couldn’t meet the legal requirements to introduce another city centre dispersal order, as they had in 2019.

The future of Aberdeen

