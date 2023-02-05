Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time

By Paul Third
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 5:35 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

Barry Robson has bought Aberdeen – and himself – some much needed time after a solid start to his interim tenure in the Dons dugout.

A horrendous run of results came to an end on Saturday as Robson’s Dons ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Motherwell at Pittodrie.

It was a first win in six games for the club and only the second league win in the last three months.

But with two weeks until his club next takes to the field Robson and the board at Pittodrie can now pause for breath and take stock.

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the Dons with Jim Goodwin backed then sacked in the space of four days following a Scottish Cup exit at Darvel and a 6-0 thumping by Hibernian at Easter Road.

It has not been so much a case of going back to the drawing board for all and sundry at the club; more like time to invest in a new one altogether.

Interested parties growing but Robson in the mix

John Hughes has applied for the Aberdeen manager’s job.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County manager John Hughes is the latest man to publicly throw his hat in the ring for the job. Yogi was happy to tell the whole country live on radio he had submitted his CV to the Dons in the hope of being considered.

He follows Chris Wilder, Dwight Yorke and Czeslaw Michniewicz in making it known they would be interested in discussing taking over from Goodwin if the Dons fancy picking up the phone.

But two strong performances from the team, one in defeat against St Mirren after playing for 83 minutes with 10 men before Saturday’s 3-1 win against Well, has given Aberdeen time to be thoughtful as well as thorough in deciding which path they want to follow next.

There will surely be a sense of relief within Pittodrie that they can take their time on this one with under-18 coach Robson and the experienced Steve Agnew in charge for now.

Following two appointments which have lasted less than 12 months each, a period of stability is what Aberdeen need more than most.

It’s less than two years since Derek McInnes’ eight-year spell in charge came to an end but so much has happened it feels like a lifetime ago.

Caretaker has shown he can be trusted to take the helm short or long-term

Barry Robson was interim head coach for one game last season before Jim Goodwin was appointed manager.

Robson, at the very least, has shown himself to be a safe pair of hands and one who can be trusted to keep the first team squad ticking over for however long is needed.

After all, he did it before a year ago.

Maybe Robson’s time will be brief. Perhaps it will last until May. It might just become permanent.

But the last two displays have if nothing else made that option one to be considered internally.

The longer the former Scotland international midfielder can stay in post, and crucially get results, the better his prospects of landing the job on a permanent basis become.

For all the talk of experience and tactical knowledge, football managers succeed or fail on two key performance indicators – the ability to get the most of the squad and deliver results.

Robson can at least be satisfied with what he has got from the players in his two games in charge.

There was progress, and praise to be found for the losing effort against St Mirren in trying circumstances last midweek.

Saturday produced a repeat but only this time the same effort was rewarded with the points on the board and for that the fans and no doubt the board will be hugely grateful.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and his directors will have the final say on whether to make Robson’s ascension to the role of first team caretaker a permanent one.

But he is certainly not doing his prospects any harm.

