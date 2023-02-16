Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Don Brian Irvine insists getting the next managerial appointment is right is crucial for Aberdeen – and thinks the Reds players will soon be demanding long-term clarity over the situation.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told interim boss Barry Robson he will remain in charge for at least the next two weeks as the club continue their search for Jim Goodwin’s successor.

Cormack wants incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to be part of the process of finding the new manager.

As a result, youth coach Robson will remain in charge on a caretaker basis until the week commencing February 27, when the Motherwell supremo starts his new role at Pittodrie.

Irvine, who scored the winning penalty in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in 1990, believes players will be pleased for short-term clarity – but believes it is crucial the club make a decision sooner rather than later.

He said: “For any player, uncertainty would be the worst thing you can have in a dressing room so knowing Barry is in charge for the rest of the month helps.

“But time marches on and before you know it the players will be looking for certainty again and will be looking to know who the manager will be.

“That’s why I believe it is important this is sorted out as soon as possible.”

Robson offers short-term security

Robson will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park and home game against Livingston next weekend.

But Irvine believes the clock is ticking on Aberdeen to put their longer-term plan in place as he expects another summer of hectic transfer activity at Pittodrie.

The former Don has watched two significant summer overhauls at Aberdeen in the last two years and anticipates the next Aberdeen manager will want to carry out a similar revamp of the squad.

Irvine said: “Barry knows he is in charge for the rest of the month, but it will be down to the chairman and the board of directors to decide who it will be long-term – whether it is Barry or somebody else.

“A manager is one role within a football club and whoever comes in will have their own ideas of what kind of player systems he wants to play, too.

“Under Stephen Glass there was a clear-out, and Jim Goodwin then wanted his own players in.

“The same thing will likely happen again with the new manager and that is why it not only has to be sorted as soon as possible, but it has to be sorted (long-term).

“The club has had two managers in the last year and it is important the next one we’re not sitting here having this conversation in a year’s time again.”

Vital Aberdeen get this appointment right

Irvine, who also played for Dundee and Ross County after leaving Aberdeen, avoided the uncertainty of playing for a caretaker manager during his career.

He believes the Dons dressing room will be happy to know their short-term future lies with Robson at the helm, but insists it is incumbent on the club to find a more permanent solution – whether that is with Robson or a new manager at the helm.

He said: “I was fortunate not to have played under a caretaker situation. I always had a manager there – but I know I always appreciated having that certainty there.

“The players need to know the next steps though, even if the next step is Barry remaining in place for the rest of the season.

“The uncertainty of going week to week, or month to month, doesn’t help anyone, but above all else getting this appointment right is the most important thing.”