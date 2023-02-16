Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new manager

By Paul Third
February 16, 2023, 10:30 pm
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine.

Former Don Brian Irvine insists getting the next managerial appointment is right is crucial for Aberdeen – and thinks the Reds players will soon be demanding long-term clarity over the situation.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told interim boss Barry Robson he will remain in charge for at least the next two weeks as the club continue their search for Jim Goodwin’s successor.

Cormack wants incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to be part of the process of finding the new manager.

As a result, youth coach Robson will remain in charge on a caretaker basis until the week commencing February 27, when the Motherwell supremo starts his new role at Pittodrie.

Irvine, who scored the winning penalty in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in 1990, believes players will be pleased for short-term clarity – but believes it is crucial the club make a decision sooner rather than later.

He said: “For any player, uncertainty would be the worst thing you can have in a dressing room so knowing Barry is in charge for the rest of the month helps.

“But time marches on and before you know it the players will be looking for certainty again and will be looking to know who the manager will be.

“That’s why I believe it is important this is sorted out as soon as possible.”

Robson offers short-term security

Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Robson will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park and home game against Livingston next weekend.

But Irvine believes the clock is ticking on Aberdeen to put their longer-term plan in place as he expects another summer of hectic transfer activity at Pittodrie.

The former Don has watched two significant summer overhauls at Aberdeen in the last two years and anticipates the next Aberdeen manager will want to carry out a similar revamp of the squad.

Irvine said: “Barry knows he is in charge for the rest of the month, but it will be down to the chairman and the board of directors to decide who it will be long-term – whether it is Barry or somebody else.

“A manager is one role within a football club and whoever comes in will have their own ideas of what kind of player systems he wants to play, too.

“Under Stephen Glass there was a clear-out, and Jim Goodwin then wanted his own players in.

“The same thing will likely happen again with the new manager and that is why it not only has to be sorted as soon as possible, but it has to be sorted (long-term).

“The club has had two managers in the last year and it is important the next one we’re not sitting here having this conversation in a year’s time again.”

Vital Aberdeen get this appointment right

Irvine, who also played for Dundee and Ross County after leaving Aberdeen, avoided the uncertainty of playing for a caretaker manager during his career.

Brian Irvine with the Scottish Cup after scoring the winning penalty in the final shoot-out for Aberdeen against Celtic in 1990.

He believes the Dons dressing room will be happy to know their short-term future lies with Robson at the helm, but insists it is incumbent on the club to find a more permanent solution – whether that is with Robson or a new manager at the helm.

He said: “I was fortunate not to have played under a caretaker situation. I always had a manager there – but I know I always appreciated having that certainty there.

“The players need to know the next steps though, even if the next step is Barry remaining in place for the rest of the season.

“The uncertainty of going week to week, or month to month, doesn’t help anyone, but above all else getting this appointment right is the most important thing.”

