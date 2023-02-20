Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s defeat by Celtic?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s defeat by Celtic?

By Finlay Elder
February 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 12:13 pm
Reo Hatate doubles Celtic's lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Reo Hatate doubles Celtic's lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s hopes of recording only their third away win of the season were crushed by Celtic in Glasgow as the Premiership champions ran out 4-0 winners at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder gives his verdict on the flashpoints following the Dons’ heavy defeat by the Hoops:

VAR showed Celtic penalty call was offside – and it’s doubtful it was a penalty either

We start with the game already being 2-0 to Celtic after two good goals from a refereeing standpoint.

Aberdeen were penalised for a ‘foul’ from Jonny Hayes on Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, following a save from Celtic winger Jota.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot and awarded the penalty.

Initially as a fan I was livid with Hayes, instead of focusing on clearing the ball he was waiting for the assistant referee to raise his flag. You always play to the whistle.

There seemed to be some confusion over the awarding of the penalty. The referee and assistant referee sort of just looked at each other and neither seemed sure of what they were giving.

The offside appeared to be pretty obvious but the assistant seemed to have reasonable doubt that Jota was in fact onside from the initial pass and shot on goal.

The flag was not raised and the penalty shout went to VAR. The use of VAR showed Jota was clearly offside and the penalty award was overturned.

A call which the on-field refereeing team should’ve been able to see. I personally didn’t even think it was a penalty. Initially, I thought Hayes had clumsily taken down Maeda.

However, having viewed it again I honestly don’t think he makes any contact with the Celtic player.

I think the reaction of Maeda to get up instantly to get the ball again tells you everything you need to know.

Hart’s heart-in-mouth antics could have been costly

Celtic’s Joe Hart loses the ball to Jonny Hayes outside his box. Image: SNS

Experienced Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart would have a heart in mouth moment, as he took a heavy touch on the edge of his box.

This allowed Hayes to lay the ball off to Ylber Ramadani whose shot on goal was blocked by Hart. This caused big shouts in the away end of handball, but no call was given.

I think this was the right decision, it was close to being a catastrophe for the former England international.

Was it a foul by Hayden Coulson on Cameron Carter-Vickers?

USA and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers would then go down in the box under the challenge of Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson.

There was minimal if any contact on this challenge and the call of no penalty was spot on.

Again, I think the reaction of the player told you everything you needed to know, Collum was unmoved with the penalty claims from the home team.

Ramadani outmuscled in calamitous concession of the fourth goal

The final and fourth goal of the match was a defensive howler for Aberdeen.

As the ball seemed to be heading into the hands of Jay Gorter, Matty Kennedy would pass the ball towards him.

Of course this would’ve counted as a pass back and the Ajax loanee thought quickly to clear the ball avoiding an indirect free kick in the box.

Aberdeen would however still concede as Ramadani was robbed of the ball.

I think it would’ve been soft to have awarded a free kick here, but I have seen fouls awarded for less.

I thought it was a fair shoulder to shoulder, with the Celtic player coming out on top.

