Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s defeat by Celtic?

Aberdeen’s hopes of recording only their third away win of the season were crushed by Celtic in Glasgow as the Premiership champions ran out 4-0 winners at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder gives his verdict on the flashpoints following the Dons’ heavy defeat by the Hoops:

VAR showed Celtic penalty call was offside – and it’s doubtful it was a penalty either

We start with the game already being 2-0 to Celtic after two good goals from a refereeing standpoint.

Aberdeen were penalised for a ‘foul’ from Jonny Hayes on Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, following a save from Celtic winger Jota.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot and awarded the penalty.

Initially as a fan I was livid with Hayes, instead of focusing on clearing the ball he was waiting for the assistant referee to raise his flag. You always play to the whistle.

There seemed to be some confusion over the awarding of the penalty. The referee and assistant referee sort of just looked at each other and neither seemed sure of what they were giving.

The offside appeared to be pretty obvious but the assistant seemed to have reasonable doubt that Jota was in fact onside from the initial pass and shot on goal.

The flag was not raised and the penalty shout went to VAR. The use of VAR showed Jota was clearly offside and the penalty award was overturned.

A call which the on-field refereeing team should’ve been able to see. I personally didn’t even think it was a penalty. Initially, I thought Hayes had clumsily taken down Maeda.

However, having viewed it again I honestly don’t think he makes any contact with the Celtic player.

I think the reaction of Maeda to get up instantly to get the ball again tells you everything you need to know.

Hart’s heart-in-mouth antics could have been costly

Experienced Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart would have a heart in mouth moment, as he took a heavy touch on the edge of his box.

This allowed Hayes to lay the ball off to Ylber Ramadani whose shot on goal was blocked by Hart. This caused big shouts in the away end of handball, but no call was given.

I think this was the right decision, it was close to being a catastrophe for the former England international.

Was it a foul by Hayden Coulson on Cameron Carter-Vickers?

USA and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers would then go down in the box under the challenge of Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson.

There was minimal if any contact on this challenge and the call of no penalty was spot on.

Again, I think the reaction of the player told you everything you needed to know, Collum was unmoved with the penalty claims from the home team.

Ramadani outmuscled in calamitous concession of the fourth goal

The final and fourth goal of the match was a defensive howler for Aberdeen.

As the ball seemed to be heading into the hands of Jay Gorter, Matty Kennedy would pass the ball towards him.

Of course this would’ve counted as a pass back and the Ajax loanee thought quickly to clear the ball avoiding an indirect free kick in the box.

Aberdeen would however still concede as Ramadani was robbed of the ball.

I think it would’ve been soft to have awarded a free kick here, but I have seen fouls awarded for less.

I thought it was a fair shoulder to shoulder, with the Celtic player coming out on top.