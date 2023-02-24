Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes David Martindale’s success at Livingston has gone unnoticed in Scotland.

The Livingston boss has transformed his side from relegation contenders into top-six challengers since being appointed manager at the club.

Livingston have moved three points clear of the Dons in recent weeks and Robson knows his side face a huge test by the West Lothian outfit at Pittodrie.

He said: “They are difficult. Davie Martindale has done a terrific job there. It goes under the radar how well he has done.

“His teams are always organised, they want to work and fight for each. They play decent football at times and they also ask you questions.

“It will be difficult for us but one we are planning for and looking to win, get the three points and keep us climbing up the table.”

Robson confident Dons can move up the table

With 10 games remaining until the split Robson knows the Dons have work to do to secure their place in the top half of the table after dropping from third to seventh since the World Cup break.

But he remains confident Aberdeen can finish the campaign strongly.

He said: “I’m always positive, you’ve got to be. I’m in every day and want to be my best and want the players to be at their best every day. If we can do that what a chance we have.

“I am lucky, I work at a good club with good staff and good people. I’d rather be here than working somewhere else and the only bit we need to do is win games.”

Aberdeen face important matches against sides at either end of the table in upcoming weeks this weekend’s game followed by a trip to bottom club Dundee United and then the visit of third-placed Hearts.

But Robson is looking no further ahead than this weekend.

He said: “The old boring answer, one game at a time. That one you’ve heard a million times.

“It is just one game at a time but the amount of work we put into a game, you can’t do anything else apart from that.

“The amount of work and detail we try and work to and try and get right, it gives you every chance.”

Interim boss staying out of contract decisions

Tomorrow’s game will be Robson’s fourth game in charge since Jim Goodwin was sacked on January 28 and the interim manager has no idea how much longer he will remain in post.

The search for a new boss is continuing and expected to gather momentum next week when incoming chief executive Alan Burrows starts his new role at Pittodrie.

With decisions on out of contract players and potential new arrivals to be made Robson is content to leave that to others for the time being.

He said: “I think we are just leaving that just now.

“We’ve got enough on our plate at the minute.

“We’re away to sit down and do some more analysis. There’s loads of stuff going on and trying to get right at the minute.”

Robson encourages young players to push for first team inclusion

One player who Robson hopes to see pushing for first team football in the near future, however, is teenager Alfie Bavidge.

The striker has been in excellent form for the under-18 side this season and the 16-year-old was rewarded with his first team debut from the bench in the 3-1 win against Motherwell in the club’s last home game.

Robson has challenged the young players at the club to continue to work hard and their chance will come.

‘They’ve got a long way to go in their careers’

He said: “He’s a good kid. We’ve had a few in the under-18s who have been performing quite well.

“I think we’ve managed to find a model in the way we work that has accelerated a lot of these players which has been good for the club and successful.

“We’ve accelerated them quite quickly physically and technically. Still tactically sometimes they struggle a wee bit because of their age.

“He’s one that is doing okay at the minute. As I say to all the younger ones ‘doing okay’.

“They’ve got a long way to go in their careers and you’ve got to really fight and really work hard to get in that team.

“He’s doing well at the minute but we need more from him and it’s the same with all the younger players – that’s the way that you get in the team.”