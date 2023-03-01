Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson believes the decision to move to Aberdeen on loan was one of the best he has made in his career.

Clarkson struggled for game time during his last loan spell from Liverpool at his hometown club Blackburn Rovers last season.

But he believes joining the Dons has led to him regaining his confidence.

Clarkson said: “I found it hard last season when I went on loan to Blackburn and wasn’t really playing.

“But, in a way, it was actually the best thing that could have happened to me because I’ve come here at Aberdeen and felt confident within myself.

“I’ve learned a lot over the past year or so and I feel like I’ve been able to do quite well here at Aberdeen.”

Clarkson ignored January interest from England to stay at Pittodrie

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided three assists for Aberdeen so far this season.

His form for the Dons led to renewed interest from England with Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Queens Park Rangers all linked with January moves for the midfielder.

Clarkson, however, made it clear he wanted to stay at Pittodrie.

He said: “I didn’t really read too much into that to be honest. Obviously there’s going to be stories and people telling you this, that and the next thing.

“But I’m enjoying my football here at Aberdeen. It’s a big club and I want to really prove mainly to people round here that I’m good enough for this challenge.

“It might have been a risk if I was to leave (back in January). It’s tough when you get thrown into new surroundings as a footballer.

“I just wanted to stay, play as many games as I can, and try to get Aberdeen as high up the league as possible.”

Anfield challenge awaits next season

Clarkson’s long-term aim is to break into the first team squad at Liverpool.

He has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Reds and Clarkson knows he faces an important season when he returns to Anfield.

He said: “I have one year left. It is a big year. I just want to do as well as I can and get as many people looking at me as I can.

“Obviously the aim is to play for Liverpool but it is so, so hard as a player so you need to not think about the future and let it take care of itself.

“I can only do as well as I can here. If I just keep doing what I am doing and keep playing well then you never know what can happen at the end of the season.”

Clarkson can take solace from the fact youth is being given a chance at Anfield with Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic the latest young player to be given regular first team football by Jurgen Klopp.

The 18-year-old is one of several players to come through the youth academy at the Premiership club.

Clarkson said: “There are loads of young players who have gone to Liverpool and played.

“You look at Curtis Jones who I was always playing with when I was younger and he has been in and around it for a few years.

“Harvey Elliot was bought but he has come in and made his way from the 18s up there. And then you have Trent (Alexander-Arnold), the biggest one, who took his chance.

“There is opportunity there, it is just about timing and I just need to do what I can do on the pitch and see where that takes me.”

Midfielder has bulked up while in Scottish football

Clarkson has used his time in Scottish football to try to bulk himself up for the rigours of the professional game and he will continue to work on his body strength in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I have always said you don’t play football with your body, you play with your head but you do need to work on the body as much as possible and that is what I have been doing.

“The gym work programmes are always monitored by Liverpool through Aberdeen so it is something I am working on.

“I’m always speaking to the physios who are always checking up on me.

“The physios and fitness staff are always checking up on me and my progression in terms of the gym work I’m doing.

“Some of the coaches at Liverpool have spoken to me and said that, in their eyes, I’m progressing well.

“It’s nice to get those messages from different departments and to know that you haven’t been forgotten about.”