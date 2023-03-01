Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back

By Paul Third
March 1, 2023, 10:30 pm
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Leighton Clarkson believes the decision to move to Aberdeen on loan was one of the best he has made in his career.

Clarkson struggled for game time during his last loan spell from Liverpool at his hometown club Blackburn Rovers last season.

But he believes joining the Dons has led to him regaining his confidence.

Clarkson said: “I found it hard last season when I went on loan to Blackburn and wasn’t really playing.

“But, in a way, it was actually the best thing that could have happened to me because I’ve come here at Aberdeen and felt confident within myself.

“I’ve learned a lot over the past year or so and I feel like I’ve been able to do quite well here at Aberdeen.”

Clarkson ignored January interest from England to stay at Pittodrie

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided three assists for Aberdeen so far this season.

His form for the Dons led to renewed interest from England with Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Queens Park Rangers all linked with January moves for the midfielder.

Clarkson, however, made it clear he wanted to stay at Pittodrie.

He said: “I didn’t really read too much into that to be honest. Obviously there’s going to be stories and people telling you this, that and the next thing.

“But I’m enjoying my football here at Aberdeen. It’s a big club and I want to really prove mainly to people round here that I’m good enough for this challenge.

“It might have been a risk if I was to leave (back in January). It’s tough when you get thrown into new surroundings as a footballer.

“I just wanted to stay, play as many games as I can, and try to get Aberdeen as high up the league as possible.”

Anfield challenge awaits next season

Clarkson’s long-term aim is to break into the first team squad at Liverpool.

He has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Reds and Clarkson knows he faces an important season when he returns to Anfield.

He said:  “I have one year left. It is a big year. I just want to do as well as I can and get as many people looking at me as I can.

“Obviously the aim is to play for Liverpool but it is so, so hard as a player so you need to not think about the future and let it take care of itself.

“I can only do as well as I can here. If I just keep doing what I am doing and keep playing well then you never know what can happen at the end of the season.”

Clarkson can take solace from the fact youth is being given a chance at Anfield with Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic the latest young player to be given regular first team football by Jurgen Klopp.

The 18-year-old is one of several players to come through the youth academy at the Premiership club.

Clarkson said: “There are loads of young players who have gone to Liverpool and played.

“You look at Curtis Jones who I was always playing with when I was younger and he has been in and around it for a few years.

“Harvey Elliot was bought but he has come in and made his way from the 18s up there. And then you have Trent (Alexander-Arnold), the biggest one, who took his chance.

“There is opportunity there, it is just about timing and I just need to do what I can do on the pitch and see where that takes me.”

Midfielder has bulked up while in Scottish football

Leighton Clarkson celebrates  his goal against Rangers in December. Image: SNS.

Clarkson has used his time in Scottish football to try to bulk himself up for the rigours of the professional game and he will continue to work on his body strength in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I have always said you don’t play football with your body, you play with your head but you do need to work on the body as much as possible and that is what I have been doing.

“The gym work programmes are always monitored by Liverpool through Aberdeen so it is something I am working on.

“I’m always speaking to the physios who are always checking up on me.

“The physios and fitness staff are always checking up on me and my progression in terms of the gym work I’m doing.

“Some of the coaches at Liverpool have spoken to me and said that, in their eyes, I’m progressing well.

“It’s nice to get those messages from different departments and to know that you haven’t been forgotten about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Brilliance in Bavaria when Aberdeen silenced Bayern Munich on road to Gothenburg
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of…
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel.
Jim Goodwin becomes frontrunner for Dundee United job... and his first match could be…
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must sign up Graeme Shinnie, Angus MacDonald and Jonny Hayes for…
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
3
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…

Most Read

1
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Leighton Clarkson has had a fine season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented