Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to Europe

Ross McCrorie insists Aberdeen are ready for their 10 cup finals as they bid to secure a return to European football.

Last summer was the first time in nine years the Dons have not competed in European competition.

The Dons looked on course for a return before the World Cup break after reaching third place but plummeted into the bottom half of the Premiership following the resumption of domestic football in December.

The wretched run cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager but the Dons could be back in the top four today if they beat Hearts at Pittodrie.

McCrorie believes Europe has to be the main target for his club in the remaining games.

He said: “As a club, Aberdeen should be aiming for Europe. We are one of the biggest clubs in the Premiership.

“But there are a few top teams in the league who will have the same ambitions. The league is very competitive this year.

“It’s difficult but it’s a challenge we want. There are 10 games to go, 10 massive games, 10 cup finals if you want to put it that way. It’s up to us to do the best we can.”

One game a time as Dons chase European spot

McCrorie knows changing their fortunes from a team which recorded one win in 10 games into European qualifiers would represent a remarkable reversal in fortunes for the team.

He said: “We had a wee sticky patch but every team in the league has gone through a rough area within the league season.

“It’s up to us to turn things around and aim as high as possible.

“It’s a great incentive but not just for us, for any team who is up there challenging.

“But we are not really thinking too far ahead. We’ve got a big game coming up and that’s our sole focus.

“It’s going to be challenging but hopefully we can accumulate as many points as we can over the next 10 games and see where we end up.”

‘Aberdeen need to be challenging near the top of the league’

The games do not come much bigger than the visit of Robbie Neilson’s Hearts team today.

The Jam Tarts finished third last season and played in the group stages of the UEFA Conference League this season.

McCrorie respects the accomplishments of the Edinburgh side but is relishing the chance to challenge the Gorgie outfit today at Pittodrie.

He said: “We are down to the business end of the season now so big games are coming up every week.

“If we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season, it’s up to us to keep picking up results.

“At a club like Aberdeen we just need to be challenging near the top end of the league.

“Obviously last season was not anywhere near the standard, it is just about taking each game as it comes. Look, Hearts are a good team this year in the league.

“You obviously have a bit of respect for them as well. But it is two top teams going at it this weekend and I am really looking forward to it.”

McCrorie has not given up on his Scotland dream

For McCrorie, a strong finish to the season could bring a team award of a return to Europe but he still harbours international ambitions.

The midfielder, who has featured mainly in defence this season, retains hopes of representing Scotland.

He failed to make Steve Clarke’s squad for next week’s opening European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden.

When asked if he was disappointed not to make the squad McCrorie said: “Definitely, yes. Not just that, previous squads I’ve been disappointed as well.

“I feel I’ve been playing at a top level for a while now. It’s just up to me to keep up that consistency and wait for my chance.”

McCrorie has not spoken to Clarke or had feedback from the SFA but intends on using his disappointment to earn a call-up in the future.

He said: “My full focus is on Aberdeen. I want Aberdeen to do the best we can and if I get international honours for playing well with Aberdeen that would be great.

“It’s an aim of mine to be called up one day and get a few caps. It’s frustrating at the time but I just need to keep playing at a high level.

‘I’ll just keep trying to improve day on day.”