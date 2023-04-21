Aberdeen club historian’s verdict on the Dons’ five most important games ahead of 5000th match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen club historian’s verdict on the Dons’ five most important games ahead of 5000th match

Kevin Stirling ranks the top five matches in Dons history ahead of landmark game.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS

Aberdeen will take to the pitch for the 5000th time in the club’s history this weekend when they face Rangers at Pittodrie.

Kevin Stirling, who went to his first Dons game in 1966, has been Aberdeen FC’s historian for more than two decades and is the historical editor of the club’s programme.

The 63-year-old has recently published his fifth book on the Dons – Aberdeen Greatest Games which looks at the Dons’ 50 finest matches.

Ahead of a milestone game for the club, Stirling has whittled down his selection to his own personal top five in the club’s history.

Aberdeen 3-1 Celtic

Scottish Cup final – 11 April 1970

There was a crowd of 108,464 at the game and I was one of them. I was 11 at the time and went to the game with my father.

That was my first taste of a big crowd and the final was incredible. We were in the Mount Florida end and I remember Joe Harper getting ready to take the penalty for the opening goal.

It felt like it took forever becase the Celtic players were complaining about the decision for so long. Joe was my hero and I couldn’t bare to watch. I put my hands over my eyes and when I finally looked up I just saw the ball nestling nicely in the corner of the net and heard the roar of the crowd.

Derek ‘Cup Tie’ McKay got the two late goals that brought the silverware back to Pittodrie.

I remember coming home, there were thousands of people arriving at the train station in Aberdeen.

It was maybe 10pm but the atmosphere was incredible. The train station was bouncing and I hadn’t experienced anything like that before.

I still have my Green Final from that day. I picked it up at the station and treasured it ever since.

Aberdeen’s Joe Harper (right) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot as Martin Buchan (no 6) congratulates him

Aberdeen 4-1 Rangers (after extra time)

Scottish Cup final – 22 May 1982

This victory opened the door to the following season’s memorable European Cup Winners’ Cup campaign and a period no Aberdeen fan will ever forget.

I remember being at the opening tie in the cup run against Motherwell at Fir Park in the third round when John Hewitt scored the quickest goal in Scottish Cp history (timed at 9.6 seconds).

That was a tough game as Motherwell were playing well and hadn’t lost at home that season until that point.

The final against Rangers was a breakthrough moment for the Dons. I was at the 1978 Scottish Cup final when we didn’t turn up. Then we lost the in the final of the League Cup in both of the next two seasons.

To beat Rangers in their own city in such an emphatic manner was a great feeling, especially after a run of losing in cup finals.

Neale Cooper is congratulated by his teammates after scoring for Aberdeen against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.

We lost the first goal and got back on level terms through Alex McLeish.

You just knew if it went to extra time that Aberdeen would win – and they did thanks to goals from Mark McGhee, Gordon Strachan and Neale Cooper.

When Neale Cooper scored the final goal, it was like a message was sent out to the rest of Scottish football. This was Aberdeen’s time to shine.

It was a win that paved the way for the following season and we showed a real authority which we had lacked in the cup finals before then.

We went into that game as hot favourites as we had beaten Rangers 4-0 the week before at Pittodrie.

The win was expected but the manner they did it in extra time was exceptional. It was a team on the brink of greatness and they gave a hint of what was to come that day.

Aberdeen 3-2 Bayern Munich

European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final second leg – 16 March 1983

This was Pittodrie’s greatest night.

We should have won the first leg but drew 0-0. We created so many chances in Munich and defended unbelievably well against a top side.

Willie Miller was exceptional in both games against Bayern.

Winning that game at Pittodrie was a shock because when Bayern went 2-1 up it looked like the European dream was all but over.

It all changed thanks to two quickfire goals from Alex McLeish and John Hewitt and it was utter bedlam at the ground.

Saluting the fans after beating Bayern are (left to right) Neale Cooper, John Hewitt, John McMaster, Neil Simpson, Gordon Strachan, Peter Weir, Jim Leighton and Mark McGhee. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

I had a season ticket which was right behind the dugout. I remember spilling onto the pitch at full-time and ended up shaking hands with Uli Hoeness, the Bayern general manager. He was more in shock than I was.

I actually met him again when Aberdeen played Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup in 2008. We had a chat and he signed my son’s programme. He remembered the game against Aberdeen and simply recalled: “Miller – very good.” That was a fair assessment.

Aberdeen 2-1 Real Madrid

European Cup Winners’ Cup final – 11 May 1983

Without doubt, the greatest match in the club’s history.

I went to the match on the St Clair ferry and it was an incredible experience.

I had actually been on the St Clair many times as my father worked on it and we used to go to Shetland during the school holidays.

The St Clair felt like home from home for me as I must have been on it 20 or 30 times before.

Going to Gothenburg on that ferry was a surreal experience.

Aberdeen FC club historian Kevin Stirling has written five books on the Dons.

The game was almost postponed but none of the fans really picked up on that before they got to the ground – I certainly didn’t.

When you got to the stadium you saw the problems the torrential rain had caused and soon realised the match was in doubt.

Thankfully it went ahead.

The conditions did help us but I still think we would have won that game whatever the weather.

I managed to go to all of the games on the run to the Cup Winners’ Cup final apart from the tie against Dinamo Tirana in Albania as it was pretty much impossible to get there.

You would have had to have gone to the Albanian embassy in Paris to apply for a visa but it was highly unlikely it would be granted.

I remember speaking to Ian Taggart, the Aberdeen FC club secretary at the time, and he said he wasn’t even getting to the game so I knew suppporters weren’t going to be able to go.

There were great scenes of celebration after John Hewitt’s winning goal against Real Madrid but we weren’t in shock or surprised by the outcome.

We went into the game against probably the most famous side in the world knowing we could do it – and we did. It was a great feeling of joy and a moment that will never be surpassed.

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Image: SNS

Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee United

Scottish Premier Division – 6 May 1995

It is easy to focus on the most successful occasions when considering the greatest games in Aberdeen’s history but this was a hugely important encounter.

The atmosphere at Pittodrie for this crucial game against Dundee United that day was intense.

Aberdeen were bottom of the league at the time and on the brink of being relegated as they faced Dundee United, the team directly above them, in the penultimate league game of a difficult season.

There were a lot of nerves as that game was about utter survival.

The 2-1 win thanks to goals from Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer meant the Dons moved off the bottom of the table and above United.

They ended up being relegated after losing to Celtic in their final game of the season while a 2-0 win at Falkirk ensured Aberdeen would face Dunfermline in the first Premier Division play-off.

There is no game in our history that was more of a must-win than that one against Dundee United. The club has never been relegated in its 120-year history but it was very close that season.

Aberdeen’s Brian Irvine (left) and Theo Snelders leave the field after the 2-1 win over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

It shows a level of consistency to remain in the top division for so long.

When the goals went in the noise was unbelievable.

Dundee United got a goal back towards the end but the support carried the players through – and it was the same in the Dunfermline play-off games which followed as the Dons preserved their top-flight status.

It was a moment that showed how much the club meant to a lot of people because they turned out in great numbers during a time of adversity.

  • Kevin Stirling’s new book – Aberdeen Great Games – is on sale now. More information is available at pitchpublishing.co.uk/shop/aberdeen-greatest-games

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract. Photo by Blair Dingwall/DCT Media
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Other clubs must join Aberdeen in tackling SFA in wake of Graeme…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Rangers game. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Veteran Jonny Hayes still top of Aberdeen's fitness charts at 35 - and can…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes talks with SFA can lead to reduction in Graeme…
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new contract.
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs new deal until summer 2024
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie Image: SNS
'It's like a celebration when we get a clean sheet' says Ross McCrorie on…

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
Ashley Beckwith broke into a wealthy pensioner's home and robbed him of luxury items. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
Rally cars from the Speyside Stages rally arrive in Elgin and line up along the High Street for scrutineering ahead of the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
Christine Macdonald of Aviemore pictured with Grant Moir, chief executive of the cairngorms National Park and Kenny Wright, outdoor resource centre co-ordinator unveiling a new plaque on the grounds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
The possibility of wildfire in the north of Scotland was increased due to dry weather and low rainfall this week. Image: South West Ross Community Fire Stations.
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
There has been a leak at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
Persley Castle Care Home is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds highlights why winger Nathan Shaw is a rising star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]