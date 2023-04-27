Manager Billy Dodds wants ‘fairytale’ ending to Caley Thistle Scottish Cup journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Manager Billy Dodds wants ‘fairytale’ ending to Caley Thistle Scottish Cup journey

Inverness were out of the competition in January after defeat to Queen's Park, but a reprieve sparked a stunning surge to Saturday's semi-final with Falkirk.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle reaching this season’s Scottish Cup final would be the stuff of dreams after they were knocked out by Queen’s Park in January.

The Inverness head coach will lead his Championship side against League One opponents Falkirk in Saturday’s semi-final at Hampden.

Caley Thistle lost 2-0 to Queen’s Park in the fourth round, but were given a re-entry by the SFA after the Spiders were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in the tie at the Caledonian Stadium. 

Inverness, who beat Stirling Albion 3-2 in round three, made the most of their second chance in the cup.

They defeated Premiership hosts Livingston 3-0 and then came from a goal down to defeat top-flight visitors Kilmarnock 2-1.

Caley Thistle go into the semi on a high, having won six and drawn once in a stunning surge to third in the Championship, which means a victory over Ayr United next Friday will take them into the promotion play-offs for a second year running.

Dodds explained the thrill of his side’s late-season revival to be fighting on two fronts.

He said: “It would be a fairytale (to reach the cup final) and it’s happened in the league that people thought we were out of it, and we’ve gone on this run.

“We are team that is capable of great things. When we are at our best, we will give most teams a game. That’s the frame of mind I hope my team are in.”

Dodds swatted aside suggestions ICT are lucky to be in the running for a place in the final for the right to face Celtic or Rangers.

He said: “We don’t think we are lucky to be here.

“We have grafted and that’s what fairytales are made of, and we hope to continue it.

‘We deserve to be here. People have forgotten it was such a close game against Queens Park. We made two mistakes in the last 10 minutes. We practically handed Queens Park the tie, but it was a hard-fought affair.

“Then we got the reprieve, but we’ve had to knock out two Premiership clubs to get here, so there’s no doubt in my mind we deserve to be here.

“We’ve grasped the chance of being back in the competition, so let’s keep it going. That’s what I’ve said to my players.”

ICT head coach Billy Dodds.   Image: SNS

Falkirk fans make tie a ‘leveller’

Falkirk, who have beaten Wick Academy, Alloa Athletic, Darvel and Ayr United, to reach the last four are second-favourites to win the semi-final.

The Bairns, who lost to Inverness in the 2015 Scottish Cup final, are the underdogs by virtue of playing one division below the Highlanders.

However, Dodds isn’t reading too much into it, with Falkirk likely to have more than 8,000 fans there, double the number who will be backing ICT in the 12.15pm kick-off, which is live on BBC Scotland.

He added: “I wouldn’t say we are big favourites. Yes, we are in the league above, but Falkirk will have a bigger crowd than us and that can be a leveller.

“I don’t look at us and say we are huge favourites. We have a great opportunity and Falkirk will be saying the same.

“I’ve heard (Falkirk manager) John (McGlynn) talking about it already. There are no favourites in this game. It’s not like the Old Firm are playing a club from League Two.

“It’s going to be tight and a nervous affair. We need to make sure we handle the occasion and if we do we have a great chance.”

Dodds ‘wary’ of VAR’s intervention

Saturday’s semi-final will be the first match Falkirk and ICT, as lower league teams, will have been involved in using video assistant referee technology, or VAR.

The technology has caused plenty of debates over key decisions going against players and clubs in the Premiership and both sides have been briefed about it ahead of the weekend.

Dodds admits there is a sense of anxiety about how it might impact the game – but he hopes VAR does not play a vital role.

Referee Nick Walsh checks the VAR screen before awarding a penalty to Livingston against Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS

He said: ‘We’re wary of it, let’s just say that.

“It was good of (SFA head of referees) Crawford Allan to explain how it will work because it is new to us.

“I worry about it after some of the things I have seen this season. I just hope we can avoid having to use it too much and just go and win the game. That’s what I’m looking for. Hopefully VAR doesn’t have a big impact on the game.

“As a former player and a manager, you can’t help but worry about it sometimes. Let’s just hope it runs nice and smoothly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.
Semi-final with Falkirk 'could go to wire' says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John…
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Up to 4,000 Caley Thistle fans are expected to back their team at Hampden this weekend in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS
Smaller in numbers - but Caley Thistle fans aim to raise roof at Hampden…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS
'No regrets' plea from Ross Tokely as Caley Thistle get set for Falkirk clash…
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
John Hughes on breaking Highlanders' hearts with Saturday's Hampden opponents Falkirk, and then leading…
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Caley Thistle and Dundee played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: A point gained ahead of Hampden showdown
Inverness are returning to Hampden this weekend, the scene of their Scottish Cup win in 2015.
Paul Chalk: Eyes on the prizes as Caley Thistle remain focused on Falkirk at…
Austin Samuels takes it all in after scoring for Inverness against Dundee. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Hampden hopes rise for Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels after welcome scoring return

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]