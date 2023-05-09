Resident X to give Aberdeen fans chance to celebrate Gothenburg Greats in a Dons double-header

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters have been offered the chance to relive the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final win over Real Madrid in 1983 as part of a Dons double header later this month.

Resident X, home of street food vendors in the city centre, has unveiled plans for a Premiership party day on Saturday, May 27 with Barry Robson’s Reds hoping to spoil Celtic’s title presentation on the final day of the league season.

The courtyard at Marischal Square will be transformed into a fanzone with six screens showing the fixture at Celtic Park, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Following the lunchtime fixture, a replay of the night the Dons Gothenburg Greats were crowned champions of Europe thanks to their 2-1 win against Real on May 11, 1983, will be shown at 2.30pm.

Super sub John Hewitt scored the winning goal in extra-time to give the Dons victory against Alfredo Di Stefano’s side.

The stunning win for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side remains the last time the Spaniards lost a European final.

Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest night this week.

The club and players and coaches from 1983 will be presented with the freedom of the city by Aberdeen City Council on Friday by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen.

Legendary former Dons boss Ferguson was presented with the award previously in 1999.

Tickets for the Resident X event, which are priced at £19.83 and include a complimentary drink on arrival, are on sale now at www.eventbrite.co.uk with all the profits from ticket sales being donated to the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.