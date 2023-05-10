Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has been named Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month for April – his second successive award.

Robson guided the Dons to four wins out of four last month with victories over St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Rangers helping the club open up a five-point lead over Hearts in the race for third place in the Premiership.

The Dons did not concede a goal during their winning run and Robson’s award makes it the first time an Aberdeen manager won back-to-back monthly awards since Derek McInnes in August and September 2015.

Robson salutes players

Robson said: “This award is once again testament to the hard work and commitment from the players.

“Since being asked to take the team in February the response from them every day has been immense.

“Likewise, the staff have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to create a positive environment for the players to thrive in and the recent results have been a collective effort from everyone at Cormack Park.

“We have four tough matches remaining, but we’re determined to do our best to meet our ambition of delivering European football again for our supporters, who have undoubtedly played their part in recent months, getting right being their team.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “April was another terrific month for Barry Robson and his Aberdeen side.

“The fact he and his coaching staff have now been rewarded with new contracts is a testament to the superb work they have been doing to turn the club around following Jim Goodwin’s departure.

“They were the only side with a 100% win record during April and our judging panel were in no doubt where this month’s Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month award was going.

“Barry now joins Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as the only Premiership manager to pick up two monthly awards this season.

“My congratulations go to Barry, his coaching staff and everyone involved at Pittodrie.”