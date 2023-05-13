Reunited: The Aberdeen schoolkids who won a ‘once in a lifetime trip’ to Gothenburg to cheer on the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reunited: The Aberdeen schoolkids who won a ‘once in a lifetime trip’ to Gothenburg to cheer on the Dons

Thirty-three school pupils won an Evening Express competition to watch Aberdeen play Real Madrid in Gothenburg 40 years ago.

By Danny Law
Pictured is John Taylor, Brian Taylor, Monique Fletcher, Kevin Allan, Stephen Harvey, John Spiers and George Wyatt. Front: Alan Williamson, Graeme Jack and Darren Newlands. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Pictured is John Taylor, Brian Taylor, Monique Fletcher, Kevin Allan, Stephen Harvey, John Spiers and George Wyatt. Front: Alan Williamson, Graeme Jack and Darren Newlands. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A group of young schoolchildren who won the trip of a lifetime to cheer on Aberdeen in Gothenburg in 1983 have been reunited.

Ahead of Aberdeen’s European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid 40 years ago, the council approved the use of £12,000 from its Common Good Fund to cover the cost of sending 33 pupils from schools across the city to the match.

Councillor Charles Devine came up with the idea and he was given the green light by the then Lord Provost Alexander Collie to “take whatever action thought appropriate” to make it happen.

A competition ran in the Evening Express to find 33 pupils aged 11-14 who were Dons fans who regularly attended Pittodrie.

George Wyatt was one of the chaperones on the trip and came up with the idea of getting the group back together again for this week’s 40th anniversary celebrations of Aberdeen’s most famous win.

A dozen members of the original group were reunited at Friday’s event at Pittodrie where the members of the Aberdeen FC team that defeated Real Madrid were awarded Freedom of the City.

They will also be guests at Saturday’s Premiership match between the Dons and Hibernian.

Mr Wyatt said: “The reason I was chosen as one of the chaperones in 1983 was because I was on the organising committee of the Aberdeen International Football Festival that was held at Seaton Park.

“Going to Gothenburg was a great experience, especially for the school pupils.

“Towards the end of last year I was in the Aberdeen pub McNasty’s and a guy came over to speak to me.

“He said: ‘You won’t know me George but I’m one of the kids you took to Gothenburg.’

“I spoke to him for a while and when he left I started to think about what happened to the rest of those kids and came up with the idea of trying to get as many of them back together again for the 40th anniversary.

“It grew from there.

“It’s great for these people to get back together again. They were all very young at the time but they are now all aged over 50.

“They all enjoyed seeing each other again and got on great together. They really enjoyed the day.”

The Aberdeen ambassadors who were chosen to fly to Gothenburg. Image: DC Thomson.

‘I felt very lucky to be chosen’

Brian Taylor, who was a Culter Primary School pupil, said: “Unfortunately I can’t really remember that much about Gothenburg as I was only 11 at the time but I have enjoyed the coverage this week and I watched the documentary that was on BBC.

“I think I had only seen one of the others over the years since we went to Gothenburg together.

“It was a once in a lifetime trip and I felt very lucky to be chosen to go.

“I’m an Aberdeen season ticket holder and I have been on a few European trips to watch the Dons since then but nothing will ever match what happened in Gothenburg.”

The young ambassadors went to Aberdeen’s Town House where Lord Provost Alex Collie presented each one with an engraved silver medallion to record the occasion. Image: DC Thomson.

‘It feels like it was only yesterday’

Stephen Harvey, who was a pupil at Robert Gordon’s and now works as a technician at North East Scotland College, said: “I was in disbelief when I found out I had won and I was going on the trip.

“It was my late granda who put the entry into the Evening Express. I was only 12 at the time but there was a boy, Dave Nicol, who stayed around the corner who was also going.

“I remember going to the deputy headmaster’s office to tell him I needed time off to go to Gothenburg.

The itinerary for the Gothenburg trip. Image: DC Thomson.

“To be honest, whether he said it was fine or not I was going anyway!

“I was a bit nervous as it was the first time I had been away from home by myself.

“I remember going to the Town House before we went and met everybody else who was going. We got a bag with scarves and other items in it.

“It was a really early start when we flew over to Sweden. I still have the itinerary and tickets at home.

“We had a day in Gothenburg and we went to a funfair and to see the Dons training at their hotel before the game which was incredible.

“My parents gave me a camera and I’ve still got the photos.

The trip included a visit to a local theme park.

“We got soaked at the game. I remember quite a lot of the match, especially a lot of the banners around the game which for someone of my age then caused quite a lot of hilarity. There were a few funny ones.

“When the winner went in we were all pinching ourselves and thinking ‘This can’t be happening – it’s Real Madrid.’

The young Aberdeen ambassadors in Gothenburg. Image: Monique Fletcher.

“It was a very good-natured game. There were a lot of Real Madrid supporters in our hotel and we were possibly celebrating a bit more than we should have been but we were only young.

“When we got back to Aberdeen we were all presented with a medal which was engraved.

“They are great memories and nice to share them again with the people who were also there.

“It was 40 years ago but it feels like yesterday.

“There weren’t that many people who were able to get to Gothenburg so I consider myself very lucky to have been there.”

The four girls who went to Gothenburg were Monique Fletcher, Nicola Smart, Julie Byres and Susan Ewing. Image: DC Thomson.

A buzz of excitement

Monique Fletcher, an Aberdeen Grammar pupil at the time who now works for the police, was one of four girls who went on the trip.

She said: “I remember being taken out of the class and down to the headmaster’s office. There were people there from the Evening Express to tell me I had won.

“It was exciting.

“I was 12 and a big Aberdeen fan who went to Pittodrie regularly.

“I had never been to Sweden before – nor since – but I remember it was a very early flight.

“It was a buzz of excitement even though none of us really knew each other.

“It was a nice thing to be part of and have that experience.

“We were really well looked after. We didn’t just go to the game, they took us to a theme park beforehand and we got to meet the players.

“It was a different time then and more difficult to keep in touch.

“I met up with a couple of the girls at the home games but as life went on we lost touch.

“If it had been nowadays we would have all been Facebook friends and it would have been much easier to have kept in contact.”

Hold the front page – how The Press and Journal covered Aberdeen’s glory night in Gothenburg

