Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shortlisted for Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been shortlisted for the 2023 William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award.

The Dons boss is in the running for the accolade along with Dunfermline’s James McPake, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson.

The winner will be announced at the awards night in Glasgow on Sunday May 28.

Robson was named as Aberdeen interim manager in January following the departure of Jim Goodwin.

He inherited a side that had been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in one of the worst results in the club’s history.

The Darvel disaster was sandwiched between 5-0 loss at Hearts and a 6-0 thrashing at Hibernian with the defeat at Hibs proving to be Goodwin’s final game in charge of the Dons.

When Robson took interim charge, the Dons were in seventh spot in the Premiership, nine points behind third-place Hearts having played one game more.

Twelve games on, the Dons are in third spot and five points above Hearts, who are now fourth.

The upsurge in form saw Robson confirmed as Aberdeen manager on a two-year deal on May 1.

The 44-year-old was named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March and April.

The SWFA manager of the year award has only been won by an Aberdeen manager on one occasion with Derek McInnes scooping the gong for the 2013-14 campaign.