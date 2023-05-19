Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shortlisted for Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shortlisted for Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award

The Dons boss was placed in interim charge in January following the departure of Jim Goodwin.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been shortlisted for the 2023 William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award.

The Dons boss is in the running for the accolade along with Dunfermline’s James McPake, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson.

The winner will be announced at the awards night in Glasgow on Sunday May 28.

Robson was named as Aberdeen interim manager in January following the departure of Jim Goodwin.

He inherited a side that had been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in one of the worst results in the club’s history.

The Darvel disaster was sandwiched between 5-0 loss at Hearts and a 6-0 thrashing at Hibernian with the defeat at Hibs proving to be Goodwin’s final game in charge of the Dons.

When Robson took interim charge, the Dons were in seventh spot in the Premiership, nine points behind third-place Hearts having played one game more.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and his backroom staff after he was named Scottish Premiership Glen’s manager of the month for April 2023. Image: 3×1.com

Twelve games on, the Dons are in third spot and five points above Hearts, who are now fourth.

The upsurge in form saw Robson confirmed as Aberdeen manager on a two-year deal on May 1.    

The 44-year-old was named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March and April.

The SWFA manager of the year award has only been won by an Aberdeen manager on one occasion with Derek McInnes scooping the gong for the 2013-14 campaign.

Conversation

