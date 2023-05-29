Leighton Clarkson says he is considering future – revealing ‘high possibility’ of Aberdeen return – as English clubs also chase midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leighton Clarkson says he is now thinking about his future after helping Aberdeen secure European football – but has given an indication he could be back at the Dons next season.

The Reds have an agreement in place with Liverpool to bring the midfielder back to Pittodrie, and hope to secure Clarkson on a permanent deal after a successful campaign on loan.

Agreement of personal terms with the player is the last remaining hurdle for Aberdeen, but Clarkson is considering his options.

One of several English clubs, who are also battling for Clarkson’s signature, has been revealed.

Reading, who have been relegated to England’s League One, are reportedly keen on 21-year-old Clarkson, while other clubs in the English Championship have also been tracking the playmaker’s progress at Pittodrie.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Dons in an interview with RedTV, Clarkson, who has a year left on his Liverpool deal, said: “I don’t know – I’ve not spoken to many people about it.

“I’ve told agents and stuff ‘don’t even tell me about interest’, because I just wanted to get Europe for Aberdeen.

“Now we’ve done that I can start thinking while I’m away on holiday.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it (at Aberdeen).

“If everything was to be right – and a lot of it is out of my control – it’s a really high possibility that I could be (back).”

Dons boss Barry Robson is eager to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie to help lead the club’s return to European football after their third-placed finish in the Premiership.

Victory for Celtic over Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday will ensure the Dons have guaranteed involvement in the group stages of Europe next season.