Leighton Clarkson says he is considering future – revealing ‘high possibility’ of Aberdeen return – as English clubs also chase midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson says he is considering future – revealing ‘high possibility’ of Aberdeen return – as English clubs also chase midfielder

Reading keen on adding Liverpool midfielder as they rebuild following relegation to England's League One.

By Paul Third
Leighton Clarkson is weighing up his options after a successful season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson is weighing up his options after a successful season with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Leighton Clarkson says he is now thinking about his future after helping Aberdeen secure European football – but has given an indication he could be back at the Dons next season.

The Reds have an agreement in place with Liverpool to bring the midfielder back to Pittodrie, and hope to secure Clarkson on a permanent deal after a successful campaign on loan.

Agreement of personal terms with the player is the last remaining hurdle for Aberdeen, but Clarkson is considering his options.

One of several English clubs, who are also battling for Clarkson’s signature, has been revealed.

Reading, who have been relegated to England’s League One, are reportedly keen on 21-year-old Clarkson, while other clubs in the English Championship have also been tracking the playmaker’s progress at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson would like to sign Leighton Clarkson permanently

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Dons in an interview with RedTV, Clarkson, who has a year left on his Liverpool deal, said: “I don’t know – I’ve not spoken to many people about it.

“I’ve told agents and stuff ‘don’t even tell me about interest’, because I just wanted to get Europe for Aberdeen.

“Now we’ve done that I can start thinking while I’m away on holiday.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it (at Aberdeen).

“If everything was to be right – and a lot of it is out of my control – it’s a really high possibility that I could be (back).”

Dons boss Barry Robson is eager to bring Clarkson back to Pittodrie to help lead the club’s return to European football after their third-placed finish in the Premiership.

Victory for Celtic over Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday will ensure the Dons have guaranteed involvement in the group stages of Europe next season.

Aberdeen transfer target Jay Idzes phoned ex-Don Frank Ross to ask for report on Reds

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]