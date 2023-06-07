Ross McCrorie on leaving Aberdeen: ‘Move to Bristol will take me out of my comfort zone’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross McCrorie believes the time is right to step out of his comfort zone after leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City.

The 25-year-old completed his £2million move from the Dons to the English Championship side on Tuesday.

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year deal with City, believes his new club offers him the challenge he needs following three years at Pittodrie.

He told the City website: “To come to City was the challenge for me. I’ve been in Scotland for a while and felt as if I knew the league inside out and needed something to take me out of my comfort zone.

“They showed me the plans and their ambition for the club. Everything is in place for the club to progress to the Premier League and I want to come here and make an impact.

“I want to help the club progress to the next level.

“I’m delighted. It has been a pretty hectic last few days coming down to do the medical. It’s a big decision but I’m ready for the next chapter in my career.

“Aberdeen have been great with me and worked really well with Bristol.

“I must thank (chairman) Dave Cormack and (director of football) Steven Gunn as they have been terrific with me.

“They knew I wanted a new challenge and they’ve helped me on my way to come down here.”

McCrorie shares Bristol’s Premier League ambition

McCrorie is convinced all the ingredients are in place at Ashton Gate for his new club to win promotion to the Premier League and he is eager to help City achieve promotion to the top flight of English football.

He said: “For me the ambition was the biggest thing. I spoke to the gaffer (Nigel Pearson), (academy director) Brian Tinnion and (head of technical recruitment) Sean Gillespie.

“Everything is there for the club to push up the table for promotion.

“I didn’t want to come down to a mediocre team and it’s definitely not that here – everything is of the highest level and there’s no excuses really.

“I was at Aberdeen for three years and it’s a great club which treated me really well, but the opportunity to come down here was something I couldn’t turn down.

“The ambition of the club and the facilities, everything is here for the club and myself to progress.”

New arrival among friends at Ashton Gate

First day testing. ✅

McCrorie has moved to England – but he will have a few Scots for company at his new club.

Former Fraserburgh striker Scott Murray is the kitman at City, having being a stalwart of the Bristol side for several years, and McCrorie is pleased to have made one new friend already following his move.

The defender has joined clubmate Tommy Conway in Spain after flying out to link-up with Scotland for their training camp, while another Scot, Kai Naismith, is also part of the City squad.

McCrorie said: “I’ve met Scotty the kitman, who is from just up past Aberdeen and he is a big Aberdeen fan as well.

“He’s a legend. He likes me already.

“I’m sure I’ll meet Tommy over with Scotland ,while Kai is a Glasgow boy. I’m an easy-going guy so I’m sure I’ll fit in well.

“It’s an honour for me to be called up. I feel as if I’ve been playing at a high level for the past couple of years and it’s great to get that recognition in the Scotland squad.

“Hopefully I can get a couple of appearances, but also coming here as a Scotland international helps me, too.”