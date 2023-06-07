Ross McCrorie on leaving Aberdeen: ‘Move to Bristol will take me out of my comfort zone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross McCrorie on leaving Aberdeen: ‘Move to Bristol will take me out of my comfort zone’

The former Don is excited by the new challenge of trying to win promotion to the English Premier League.

By Paul Third
Ross McCrorie has left the Dons to join Bristol City. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie has left the Dons to join Bristol City. Image: SNS

Ross McCrorie believes the time is right to step out of his comfort zone after leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City.

The 25-year-old completed his £2million move from the Dons to the English Championship side on Tuesday.

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year deal with City, believes his new club offers him the challenge he needs following three years at Pittodrie.

He told the City website: “To come to City was the challenge for me. I’ve been in Scotland for a while and felt as if I knew the league inside out and needed something to take me out of my comfort zone.

“They showed me the plans and their ambition for the club. Everything is in place for the club to progress to the Premier League and I want to come here and make an impact.

“I want to help the club progress to the next level.

“I’m delighted. It has been a pretty hectic last few days coming down to do the medical. It’s a big decision but I’m ready for the next chapter in my career.

“Aberdeen have been great with me and worked really well with Bristol.

“I must thank (chairman) Dave Cormack and (director of football) Steven Gunn as they have been terrific with me.

“They knew I wanted a new challenge and they’ve helped me on my way to come down here.”

McCrorie shares Bristol’s Premier League ambition

McCrorie is convinced all the ingredients are in place at Ashton Gate for his new club to win promotion to the Premier League and he is eager to help City achieve promotion to the top flight of English football.

He said: “For me the ambition was the biggest thing. I spoke to the gaffer (Nigel Pearson), (academy director) Brian Tinnion and (head of technical recruitment) Sean Gillespie.

McCrorie will play for Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson.

“Everything is there for the club to push up the table for promotion.

“I didn’t want to come down to a mediocre team and it’s definitely not that here – everything is of the highest level and there’s no excuses really.

“I was at Aberdeen for three years and it’s a great club which treated me really well, but the opportunity to come down here was something I couldn’t turn down.

“The ambition of the club and the facilities, everything is here for the club and myself to progress.”

New arrival among friends at Ashton Gate

McCrorie has moved to England – but he will have a few Scots for company at his new club.

Former Fraserburgh striker Scott Murray is the kitman at City, having being a stalwart of the Bristol side for several years, and McCrorie is pleased to have made one new friend already following his move.

The defender has joined clubmate Tommy Conway in Spain after flying out to link-up with Scotland for their training camp, while another Scot, Kai Naismith, is also part of the City squad.

McCrorie said: “I’ve met Scotty the kitman, who is from just up past Aberdeen and he is a big Aberdeen fan as well.

“He’s a legend. He likes me already.

“I’m sure I’ll meet Tommy over with Scotland ,while Kai is a Glasgow boy. I’m an easy-going guy so I’m sure I’ll fit in well.

“It’s an honour for me to be called up. I feel as if I’ve been playing at a high level for the past couple of years and it’s great to get that recognition in the Scotland squad.

“Hopefully I can get a couple of appearances, but also coming here as a Scotland international helps me, too.”

