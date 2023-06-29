Aberdeen FC former players’ charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC former players’ charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown, who passed away at the age of 82, supported the Cash For Kids charity match from its inception in 2018

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS

An annual charity match involving former Aberdeen players has been named the Craig Brown Cup in memory of the Scottish football legend.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manger Brown passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Brown had been involved in the charity match for Cash For Kids from its inception in 2018 and managed one of the teams each year.

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper managed the other team.

Brown was unable to attend this year’s  game at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on June 4 due to ill health.

However, the former Dons boss still passed on his pre-match instructions by telephone.

This year the match featured former Aberdeen stars such as Eoin Jess, Darren Mackie, Jamie Langfield, Zander Diamond, Richie Byrne and Lee Miller.

Legends Joe Harper (left) and Craig Brown whilst managing the Cash For Kids teams in the charity match. Image: Stephen Dobson.

Match organiser Graham Watt said: “The former players were all very upset at Craig’s passing.

“From now on it will be the Craig Brown Cup in aid of Cash For Kids.

“Craig was very supportive of the charity match and will be very much missed by us all.

“When we started it in 2018 Craig was one of the very first people to get involved.

“I spoke to Joe Harper about getting the event up and running and Joe said he would get involved and take charge of one of the sides.

“I asked Joe if he thought Craig Brown would be interested.

“Joe immediately sent me Craig’s number and said I should give him a call.

“When I called Craig I explained I had organised a charity football event in aid of Cash For Kids with lot of former Aberdeen players involved.

“Craig was on board with us immediately and has been ever since.”

Close friends Joe Harper and Craig Brown at a Cash For Kids Charity match. Image: Scott Baxter DC Thomson

‘They won the cup for Craig this year’

Legendary manager Brown led Scotland to Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup as national boss.

He was in charge of the Dons from December 2010 to April 2013.

Brown inherited an Aberdeen side that were bottom of the Premiership table.

He led them to safety and built the foundations for the 2014 League Cup win under Derek McInnes by making key signings such as Russell Anderson, Mark Reynolds, Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: Jim Irvine DCT Media

The Dons announced on 14 March 2013 that Brown was to retire at the end of the season and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

His departure was brought forward following the appointment of McInnes later that month.

Instructions on the day of the game

However Brown was back in the dugout every summer for the Cash For Kids former Aberdeen players charity match.

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess in action in a charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Watt said: “Craig and I became good friends and I spoke to him a lot when I was doing my coaching badges.

“If I ever needed any advice he was there and I could pick up the phone and call him anytime.

“Craig would always take the call or call you back.

“The last time I spoke to Craig was on the day of the charity match this year on June 4.

“He gave me his instructions that he wanted delivered to the team on the day.

“They won the cup for him this year which was special.

“I got to speak to Craig briefly after the game as well to let him know his side had won the cup and he was delighted.

“He was set to manage the team but unfortunately took unwell just before the game.

“Craig, being Craig, was coming to the game until the last minute and I to say to him to just stay at home.

“We are going to send one of the jerseys down to Craig’s family and a medal that he never got this year.”

Former Aberdeen FC players took part in a charity Cash for Kids football match at Balmoral Stadium in 2022, managed by Craig Brown and Joe Harper. Image: Chris Sumner – DCT Thomson.

‘A lovely way to honour Craig’

Aberdeen legend Harper managed one team in the charity match, with Brown in charge of the other.

Harper will miss going head to head in the dug-out with his close friend.

He said: “Naming the trophy in memory of Craig is a lovely way to honour him.

“Craig was a lovely man, great ambassador for football and a friend to everyone.

“I had a few friendly battles in the charity match with Craig and I loved it.”

More from Press and Journal

The new look Aberdeen Whisky Shop opens its doors on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of goal posts have been removed from an Inverness park to help its grass recover, and not because of antisocial behaviour concerns. Picture shows; Goal posts have been taken down at Burn Brae Park in Inverness. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
Kaya Malinowska and her mum Anna are the bee's knees after launching Carnie Bees, their family business producing honey, candles and pollen you can sprinkle on your cereal.Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna
Oklahoma! is being performed at the Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image credit: Callum Stuart
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness add top striker ahead of Scottish Cup bow and title defence
Dark and mysterious, The Cave Bar makes for an intriguing experience. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Posh pub grub at Meldrum House's 1236 At The Cave Bar
To go with story by Jamie Ross. / Picture shows; CR0042102 Reporter, David McPhee / Danny McKay. Sheriff Court, Aberdeen. Pictured is Ryan Combe 11th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 27/06/2023
Dons fan handed UK-wide football ban after drunken attack on 15-year-old boy