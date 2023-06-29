Aberdeen FC former players’ charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown

An annual charity match involving former Aberdeen players has been named the Craig Brown Cup in memory of the Scottish football legend.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manger Brown passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Brown had been involved in the charity match for Cash For Kids from its inception in 2018 and managed one of the teams each year.

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper managed the other team.

Brown was unable to attend this year’s game at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on June 4 due to ill health.

However, the former Dons boss still passed on his pre-match instructions by telephone.

This year the match featured former Aberdeen stars such as Eoin Jess, Darren Mackie, Jamie Langfield, Zander Diamond, Richie Byrne and Lee Miller.

Match organiser Graham Watt said: “The former players were all very upset at Craig’s passing.

“From now on it will be the Craig Brown Cup in aid of Cash For Kids.

“Craig was very supportive of the charity match and will be very much missed by us all.

“When we started it in 2018 Craig was one of the very first people to get involved.

“I spoke to Joe Harper about getting the event up and running and Joe said he would get involved and take charge of one of the sides.

“I asked Joe if he thought Craig Brown would be interested.

“Joe immediately sent me Craig’s number and said I should give him a call.

“When I called Craig I explained I had organised a charity football event in aid of Cash For Kids with lot of former Aberdeen players involved.

“Craig was on board with us immediately and has been ever since.”

‘They won the cup for Craig this year’

Legendary manager Brown led Scotland to Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup as national boss.

He was in charge of the Dons from December 2010 to April 2013.

Brown inherited an Aberdeen side that were bottom of the Premiership table.

He led them to safety and built the foundations for the 2014 League Cup win under Derek McInnes by making key signings such as Russell Anderson, Mark Reynolds, Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn.

The Dons announced on 14 March 2013 that Brown was to retire at the end of the season and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

His departure was brought forward following the appointment of McInnes later that month.

Instructions on the day of the game

However Brown was back in the dugout every summer for the Cash For Kids former Aberdeen players charity match.

Watt said: “Craig and I became good friends and I spoke to him a lot when I was doing my coaching badges.

“If I ever needed any advice he was there and I could pick up the phone and call him anytime.

“Craig would always take the call or call you back.

“The last time I spoke to Craig was on the day of the charity match this year on June 4.

“He gave me his instructions that he wanted delivered to the team on the day.

“They won the cup for him this year which was special.

“I got to speak to Craig briefly after the game as well to let him know his side had won the cup and he was delighted.

“He was set to manage the team but unfortunately took unwell just before the game.

“Craig, being Craig, was coming to the game until the last minute and I to say to him to just stay at home.

“We are going to send one of the jerseys down to Craig’s family and a medal that he never got this year.”

‘A lovely way to honour Craig’

Aberdeen legend Harper managed one team in the charity match, with Brown in charge of the other.

Harper will miss going head to head in the dug-out with his close friend.

He said: “Naming the trophy in memory of Craig is a lovely way to honour him.

“Craig was a lovely man, great ambassador for football and a friend to everyone.

“I had a few friendly battles in the charity match with Craig and I loved it.”