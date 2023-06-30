Richard Gordon: It’s rare to find someone as universally loved and respected as Craig Brown

Scottish football lost one of its all-time greats this week when the death was announced, at the age of 82, of Craig Brown.

His passing was mourned across the game and at every level, domestically and further afield, as his friends and admirers queued-up to pay their heartfelt respects.

For those of us who have known him many years – I first encountered Craig in the late 1980s – his loss came with profound and deep sadness. We will miss him not just as an enduring football presence, but more importantly as a loyal, trusted and generous friend.

It is rare in life to come across someone who is universally loved and respected; Craig was one such individual.

The outpouring which has spread over the past few days came as no surprise. Some of the most heart-warming comments came from those who had never met the former Scotland boss, fans who admired not only his football achievements, but also the fact he was a downright good and decent man.

As much as anything, that will be his legacy.

My earliest exchanges with Craig came when he led the Scotland under-16s to the World Championship final – a remarkable achievement – and the under-21s to the semi-finals of the 1992 European Championship.

By that time, he was assisting his great friend, Andy Roxburgh, with the senior national side and Craig was always someone you could turn to for information and guidance. I had built a relationship with him; he knew anything he shared would be held in confidence and there was a level of trust between us that continued throughout his career.

He stepped comfortably into the top job following Roxburgh’s departure, having by then amassed a wealth of experience, and for the next eight years he expertly guided the national team.

Despite the nice guy image, Craig had a hard side to him when required – as various players discovered to their cost over the years, their international careers brought to an abrupt halt if he found fault with their attitude or application – but he was a loyal manager, and the bond he created with his squads was key to the success he enjoyed.

Being an international manager suited Craig, it was a role he was entirely equipped for, and he understood how to use the media. He did have fall-outs with journalists, I got the occasional phone call if he had taken umbrage with something said on Sportsound, but he was always fair, happy to engage in discussion, and certainly from my point of view, never held a grudge.

A huge help at 1998 World Cup

The 1998 World Cup finals was clearly the highlight of his international career, and I know how proud he was leading his team out to face Brazil in the opening match.

There was immense pressure on Craig that summer, the demands on his time innumerable. I was largely operating on my own in France that year, having to gather material for countless radio bulletins and special programmes, and I was indebted to him. He saw to it that I had a stream of live guests and interviews, offered up what information he could and generally ensured I had what I needed.

Given everything else on his plate, Craig could have been forgiven for leaving me to it, but he never failed to deliver and my respect for him was greatly enhanced over those few weeks.

I socialised with Craig many times, played golf with him, listened to his stories – quite often on repeat – and we worked on many events together.

The last of those was in February, a fundraiser for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust, when we staged Craig Brown: This Is Your Life. I will be forever grateful that the organisers pulled that off, and that I was able to host it.

For a few hours we rolled out guest after guest to share stories and memories, and by the end Craig was both humbled and delighted. I know how much he enjoyed the experience, although typical of the man, he was somewhat embarrassed by all the focus being on him.

He was a one-off, someone I am so pleased to have been able to call a friend, and he will be very deeply missed.

Rest in peace Broon.