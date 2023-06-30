Richard Gordon: It’s rare to find someone as universally loved and respected as Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: It’s rare to find someone as universally loved and respected as Craig Brown

The former Aberdeen and Scotland manager died on Monday at the age of 82.

Richard Gordon and Craig Brown at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Richard Gordon and Craig Brown at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
By Richard Gordon

Scottish football lost one of its all-time greats this week when the death was announced, at the age of 82, of Craig Brown.

His passing was mourned across the game and at every level, domestically and further afield, as his friends and admirers queued-up to pay their heartfelt respects.

For those of us who have known him many years – I first encountered Craig in the late 1980s – his loss came with profound and deep sadness. We will miss him not just as an enduring football presence, but more importantly as a loyal, trusted and generous friend.

It is rare in life to come across someone who is universally loved and respected; Craig was one such individual.

The outpouring which has spread over the past few days came as no surprise. Some of the most heart-warming comments came from those who had never met the former Scotland boss, fans who admired not only his football achievements, but also the fact he was a downright good and decent man.

Craig Brown
Tributes have been paid to former Scotland and Dons boss Craig Brown after his death at the age of 82. Image: SNS

As much as anything, that will be his legacy.

My earliest exchanges with Craig came when he led the Scotland under-16s to the World Championship final – a remarkable achievement – and the under-21s to the semi-finals of the 1992 European Championship.

By that time, he was assisting his great friend, Andy Roxburgh, with the senior national side and Craig was always someone you could turn to for information and guidance. I had built a relationship with him; he knew anything he shared would be held in confidence and there was a level of trust between us that continued throughout his career.

He stepped comfortably into the top job following Roxburgh’s departure, having by then amassed a wealth of experience, and for the next eight years he expertly guided the national team.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Rugby Park in 2019. Image: Shutterstock. 

Despite the nice guy image, Craig had a hard side to him when required – as various players discovered to their cost over the years, their international careers brought to an abrupt halt if he found fault with their attitude or application – but he was a loyal manager, and the bond he created with his squads was key to the success he enjoyed.

Being an international manager suited Craig, it was a role he was entirely equipped for, and he understood how to use the media. He did have fall-outs with journalists, I got the occasional phone call if he had taken umbrage with something said on Sportsound, but he was always fair, happy to engage in discussion, and certainly from my point of view, never held a grudge.

A huge help at 1998 World Cup

The 1998 World Cup finals was clearly the highlight of his international career, and I know how proud he was leading his team out to face Brazil in the opening match.

There was immense pressure on Craig that summer, the demands on his time innumerable. I was largely operating on my own in France that year, having to gather material for countless radio bulletins and special programmes, and I was indebted to him. He saw to it that I had a stream of live guests and interviews, offered up what information he could and generally ensured I had what I needed.

Given everything else on his plate, Craig could have been forgiven for leaving me to it, but he never failed to deliver and my respect for him was greatly enhanced over those few weeks.

I socialised with Craig many times, played golf with him, listened to his stories – quite often on repeat – and we worked on many events together.

The last of those was in February, a fundraiser for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust, when we staged Craig Brown: This Is Your Life. I will be forever grateful that the organisers pulled that off, and that I was able to host it.

For a few hours we rolled out guest after guest to share stories and memories, and by the end Craig was both humbled and delighted. I know how much he enjoyed the experience, although typical of the man, he was somewhat embarrassed by all the focus being on him.

He was a one-off, someone I am so pleased to have been able to call a friend, and he will be very deeply missed.

Rest in peace Broon.

