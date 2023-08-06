Who Aberdeen could land in Monday’s Europa League play-off draw

Aberdeen face the prospect of being paired against some familiar foes from their recent past when the draw for the Europa League play-off round is made on Monday.

The Dons have been placed in pot one for the draw, which will be made at UEFA’s House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland at noon.

Fans can watch the draw live on UEFA’s website.

As a priority one team the Dons will be joined by five other clubs – Dutch giants Ajax, LASK of Austria, Serbian club FK Cukaricki, FC Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The first three ties will pit priority one clubs against priority four opposition.

The clubs in that group are Swiss side FC Lugano and the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Olympiacos of Greece and Genk of Belgium.

The final club will be either Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic or SC Dnipro, the side the Dons overcame in 2007 to reach the group stages of the UEFA Cup.

2021 opponents could lie in wait from priority three

Once the three available ties from priority four have been paired with priority one clubs, the draw will continue with the three remaining clubs in priority one paired with clubs from priority three.

There are 10 clubs in third pot who are will all be in action in the third qualifying round on August 10 and 17 as they bid to reach the play-off round.

Lithuanian side FK Zalgiris Vilinus or BK Hacken of Sweden, who the Dons beat 5-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the Conference League in 2021 is one possibility.

Azerbaijan side Qarabag, who eliminated Aberdeen from the Conference League in the play-off round in 2021, or HJK Helsinki is another option.

Bosnia and Herzegovina side HSK Zrinjski or another former Dons opponent from 2021, Breidablik of Iceland, are another possibility. Aberdeen beat Breidablik 5-3 on aggregate two years ago.

The other potential opponents are the winners of match four between Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and BATE Borisov of Belarus.

The final potential pairing is against the winners of match five in priority four between Astana of Kazakhstan and PFC Ludogrets of Bulgaria.

The winners of the play-off round will qualify for the group stages of the Europa League with the losing sides joining the Conference League group stage.