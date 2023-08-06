Who Aberdeen could land in Monday’s Europa League play-off draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Who Aberdeen could land in Monday’s Europa League play-off draw

Familiar foes lie in wait for the Dons ahead of Monday's draw in Nyon.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen face the prospect of being paired against some familiar foes from their recent past when the draw for the Europa League play-off round is made on Monday.

The Dons have been placed in pot one for the draw, which will be made at UEFA’s House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland at noon.

Fans can watch the draw live on UEFA’s website.

As a priority one team the Dons will be joined by five other clubs – Dutch giants Ajax, LASK of Austria, Serbian club FK Cukaricki, FC Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The first three ties will pit priority one clubs against priority four opposition.

The clubs in that group are Swiss side FC Lugano and the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Olympiacos of Greece and Genk of Belgium.

The final club will be either Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic or SC Dnipro, the side the Dons overcame in 2007 to reach the group stages of the UEFA Cup.

2021 opponents could lie in wait from priority three

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (left) competes with Godswill Ekpolo of BK Hacken in 2021.

Once the three available ties from priority four have been paired with priority one clubs, the draw will continue with the three remaining clubs in priority one paired with clubs from priority three.

There are 10 clubs in third pot who are will all be in action in the third qualifying round on August 10 and 17 as they bid to reach the play-off round.

Lithuanian side FK Zalgiris Vilinus or BK Hacken of Sweden, who the Dons beat 5-3 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the Conference League in 2021 is one possibility.

Azerbaijan side Qarabag, who eliminated Aberdeen from the Conference League in the play-off round in 2021, or HJK Helsinki is another option.

Bosnia and Herzegovina side HSK Zrinjski or another former Dons opponent from 2021, Breidablik of Iceland, are another possibility. Aberdeen beat Breidablik 5-3 on aggregate two years ago.

The other potential opponents are the winners of match four between Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and BATE Borisov of Belarus.

The final potential pairing is against the winners of match five in priority four between Astana of Kazakhstan and PFC Ludogrets of Bulgaria.

The winners of the play-off round will qualify for the group stages of the Europa League with the losing sides joining the Conference League group stage.

