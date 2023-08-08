Willie Miller: Tough to judge Aberdeen on Premiership opener; Euro draws provides cause for optimism

Aberdeen can’t be judged on the draw with Livingston given the scrappy nature of the Premiership opener.

The Dons clearly weren’t at their best, but the way the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena turned out, it’s hard to get a definitive gauge on how the Reds will fare this term.

Personally, I hope I don’t have to sit through another 90 minutes like it this season because there was very little football played.

The game was frantic and untidy, chances were in short supply and neither goalkeeper was seriously tested.

The way it panned out suited Livingston and that’s not having a go at them because they’ve stayed in the Premiership playing in a certain way and playing to their strengths.

But ultimately as a spectacle there was very little to get excited about.

In terms of what the game tells us about where Aberdeen can go this season or any judgements that could be made, I don’t think it tells us anything.

Celtic and Rangers over a number of seasons have also struggled on the artificial pitch with the way Livingston play so it’s hard to be too critical of Aberdeen.

Subs could have been used more

What was slightly surprising was that Dons boss Barry Robson only made one substitution during the game which was to put on Ester Sokler.

When there are five changes available and with the way the game was going it was a bit of a shock there weren’t more.

That tells me that Robson was happy with the attitude of his side and how they dealt with what was quite a physical contest.

However, there is very much an argument for the bench being used more to try to change the course of the game, which for long periods was in a state of stalemate.

Aberdeen came away with a point which wasn’t the worst outcome, but I don’t think anybody involved would have enjoyed the game.

There was a fantastic turnout of more than 4000 fans which says everything about the positivity of the Red Army just now.

If you look at the history of Livingston v Aberdeen games they haven’t been renowned for free-flowing football and that turned out to be the case again.

Ultimately the Dons are probably reasonably happy to come away with a point and no major injuries from a difficult venue.

Reds can ask questions of champions

When it comes to Sunday’s encounter against Celtic and trying to judge how Aberdeen are shaping up I’d be looking to see more of a footballing performance.

The Hoops won’t be wanting a physical contest when they come to Pittodrie, they’ll be looking to impose Brendan Rodgers’ style of football on the Reds.

Some of Celtic’s performances in the Granite City during Rodgers’ first reign as manager were top drawer, but the Dons will have to look to disrupt them.

Upsetting the visitors’ pattern of play is the first thing Aberdeen have to do and when they get the ball they need to try to impose themselves in the final third.

You always need to be strong defensively when you face the champions, but trying to camp on the edge of your box for 90 minutes isn’t enough.

The Dons also have to be positive going forward and with the likes of Duk, Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson they have players who can cause problems.

The Reds will be expecting to create a bit more than they did against Livi, particularly if they can get Clarkson on the ball in the final third.

And the bottom line is that Aberdeen have to be aiming to win – if they’re disciplined, organised and carry a threat there’s no reason why they can’t.

Euro draw gives hope of progression

Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off draw doesn’t look too bad after being paired with Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or BK Hacken of Sweden.

Neither side can be taken for granted, but compared to some of the other names in the hat this looks like a decent opportunity to make the Europa League group stage.

The Reds have guaranteed group stage football in the Europa Conference League if they were to lose this tie.

But there is a different between the two competitions with the Europa League generating greater finance and providing a higher standard of opposition.

Vilnius and Hacken are familiar foes with Aberdeen beating the former 5-4 on aggregate in Uefa Cup qualifying in season 1996-97.

Meanwhile, the Swedes were dispatched 5-3 in Europa League qualifying two years ago.

However, neither side should be underestimated, Vilnius have won the Lithuanian league for the past three seasons and Hacken won the Swedish top flight for the first time last term.

Both are currently second in their respective leagues so it’s clear they are used to winning and having success.

Regardless of what level of opposition you come against if they are used to winning they can be dangerous.

Despite that it still looks a draw that Aberdeen can be content with. Another bonus is that the second leg will be at Pittodrie (on August 31).

To me playing at home second is always a slight advantage because you know exactly what you’ve got to do and there’s a big home crowd behind you to galvanise you.

Solid start for Slobodan

Slobodan Rubezic made his Aberdeen debut against Livingston and looked solid.

The Serbian defender appears to be a whole-hearted, no-nonsense centre-back.

Rubezic was perhaps fortunate not to pick up a second booking for the aerial collision with Bruce Anderson which led to the Livingston striker being stretchered off.

But that shouldn’t take away from what was a decent debut.

Rubezic is only 23 and still has the scope to develop and improve during his time at Pittodrie, however, at this stage he looks to have the makings of being a good defender.

Although at the very highest level of the game things seem to be changing, the job of a defender first and foremost is to be a good defender.

If you have defenders that can build play from the back that’s great and it’s an added bonus.

But we shouldn’t necessarily be expecting Rubezic or Aberdeen’s defenders to be doing that.

Football is about playing to you strengths and I don’t think the Dons’ stoppers particularly want to be receiving the ball from Kelle Roos at the edge of the box.

Looking at Barry Robson’s tenure he doesn’t seem the type of manager who would want that either.