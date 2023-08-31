‘We let Hacken off the hook’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa League exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘We let Hacken off the hook’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa League exit

Dons will compete in the Conference League following Europa League play-off defeat to the Swedish champions at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists his crestfallen side ‘missed a trick’ after missing out on a place in the group stages of the Europa League.

The Dons were punished for not taking their chances as a slick BK Hacken beat Aberdeen 3-1 at Pittodrie to progress to the group stages thanks to a 5-3 aggregate win.

Duk and Bojan Miovski failed to score when one on one with Peter Abrahamsson with the Hacken goalkeeper also tipping a Miovski header onto the crossbar in a thrilling end to end encounter.

Robson was downbeat but proud of his players.

The Dons boss said: “The boys are gutted, they know they missed a trick out there.

“Duk was one-on-one and Bojan was too. Great chances.

“Hacken created chances too, don’t get me wrong. But we created loads and it’s frustrating.

“Hacken are a top team, everyone saw the front players they have.

“I believe over the two legs we should have gone through with the amount of chances we created.”

Lessons to be learned from Europa League exit

Robson was proud at seeing his side take the game to Hacken but knows there are lessons to be learned following their defeat.

He said: “What a brilliant performance from my players, I was so pleased with them.

“The way we passed, the way we pressed and the way we ran, the speed – I thought we were a great watch out there.

“When you go in against a team like that who normally have 75% of possession, they had one counter attack and a wondergoal.

“We don’t want to sit here and sit in, we wanted to have a real go and you can see over the two legs how we performed.”

Following their Europa League exit the Dons will turn their attention to the Conference League and will discover their opponents when the draw for the group stage is made at 1.30pm on Friday.

Dons defensive cohesion will come

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Robson knows his side will need to tighten up defensively but is excited at having more European football to look forward to.

He said: “When we come against top teams we are not going to go gung-ho and lose loads of goals, we’re built on structure.

“You have to get that structure and cohesion. I’m not naive enough to think you don’t need the defensive side of the game.

“We didn’t want to sit in tonight and I felt we did enough to go through but they will probably say the same.

“We got the job done of getting to the Conference League.”

Sadiq signs off on a high

BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo celebrates at full time. Image: SNS

While there was disappointment for the Dons, BK Hacken boss Per Mathias-Hogmo was delighted at seeing his side progress to the group stage of the Europa League following their victory at Pittodrie.

Hogmo also hailed the display of Ibrahim Sadiq on his last game for the club.

The winger, who is set to join AZ Alkmaar, scored two first half goals to help set his side on their way to victory.

The Hacken manager said: “Ibra was on his way in the winter but he chose to stay. He helped us become champions of Sweden and now into the Europa League.

“This shows the mentality of him, he played his last game and gave everything. So a big thank you to him for what he’s done.”

Sadiq was delighted to end his time with Hacken on a high.

He said: “It means a lot to us. It is so big for the history of Hacken and I am so happy. Aberdeen are a big team with good players and crazy fans.

“This is my last game for Hacken and I am really proud to help them to this stage. I have done my part and now I will move to AZ.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
'Architects of our downfall again': Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath looks dejected during the Europa League play-off clash with BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Europa League group stage dream over after 3-1 loss to BK Hacken
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Revealed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in the Europa League or Conference League groups
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Jonny Hayes is ready to face Hacken. Image: SNS
Jonny Hayes chasing Europa League glory with Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson challenges players to be Europa League history makers
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo vows to go on the attack at Aberdeen
CR0041934 Reporter, Paul Third. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Another of the Gothenburg Greats, John McMaster will be available for interview on Monday 3rd April at Pittodrie Stadium. John will be promoting his new book McMaster & Commander  the Business of Winning. Pictured is John with the Cup Winners Cup and his new book 3rd April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John McMaster backs Aberdeen to grasp Europa League group stage chance
Jeff Hendrick in action for Reading earlier this year. Image: PA.
Aberdeen in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch

Conversation