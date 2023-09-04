New Don Richard Jensen insists Aberdeen can extend European run beyond Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Don Richard Jensen insists Aberdeen can extend European run beyond Christmas

The Finnish international has backed Dons to compete with their rivals in the Europa Conference League group stage.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

New Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen insists the Dons can extend their Europa Conference League campaign beyond Christmas.

The Finnish international, who joined the club last month from Poland’s Gornik Zabrze, faces a return to boyhood club HJK Helsinki, as well as matches against top seeds Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK, following Friday’s group stage draw.

Barry Robson’s side will be huge underdogs in group G – but Jensen believes they can qualify for the knockout stage.

He said: “It is going to be a tough group, but there are definitely chances for us.

“I can’t wait to get the group started.

“I am also looking forward to HJK – that will be interesting – along with Eintracht and PAOK, who are two very good teams.

“It is going to be a tough group, but we can fight our way through.”

Dons will get better this season

Jensen is still waiting for his first win as an Aberdeen player following Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat by Hibernian.

The result leaves the Dons with two points from their opening four league matches, but Jensen will not accept European commitments as an excuse for his club’s poor start to the campaign.

He said: “That is not an excuse at all. We gave everything on Thursday and we gave everything on Sunday, but it just wasn’t enough.

“Hibs played Aston Villa and were in the same situation.

“Fortunately, for them, they drew the longer straw.

“We were looking for the three points. We could have deserved those three points and the fans deserved them as well.

“Unfortunately, those two goals we conceded were too easy. We need to analyse them and how they happened.

“The international break allows us to do just that – we will use that to get better and to get better as a collective unit.”

‘We have time to get it right’

Richard Jensen is confident the Dons will improve. Image: SNS.

With 13 new arrivals at Pittodrie in the summer window, Aberdeen boss Robson has pleaded for patience for his new-look squad to gel, and Jensen is in full agreement with his manager.

He said: “I think he is completely right.

“You can also see the good things that are happening on the pitch. Everybody can see that.

“We need to keep developing those factors of our games and to analyse what went wrong with the two goals we lost so we can address that in the future.

“We also managed two systems and that is something we can work on as a strength in the future.

“We have a bit of time to do so and to get it right.”

Jensen excited about chance to play in Britain

Jensen has had a whirlwind start to his career in Scotland having joined the Dons on the eve of the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie with BK Hacken of Sweden.

The 27 year-old insists he has settled quickly at the club, however, and is thrilled to have the chance to test himself in British football.

He said: “It has been hectic, but the welcome has been very warm.

“I am super pleased and excited to be here, representing Aberdeen.

“I signed a couple of weeks ago and flew straight to Gothenburg to be with the team.

“That was a good experience and it feels like I have been in the team far longer than I have.

“It has been great, but I am also looking forward to settling and getting to know everybody, to get a good sense of Aberdeen as a club, family and city.

“It is everybody’s ambition to come to the UK to play football. It is a high level of football and when the opportunity arose I jumped on it.

“I’m very happy be here.”

Jensen follows in the footsteps of other Finns to have played in Scotland, and he sought out the advice of a few of his countrymen prior to making the move to Pittodrie.

He said: “I was aware of the Finnish players in the league.

“There is Glen Kamara, who has just left, along with Ilmari Niskanen and Carljohan Eriksson.

“I had a chat with them about Scotland.

“It was a pretty easy decision to join this league.”

Defender turns focus to Finland

The domestic action has paused for the international break, but Jensen will still be in action for his country after being selected for the Finland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Richard Jensen in action during the UEFA Nations League – league B group 3 match between Romania and Finland. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We play Kazakhstan and Denmark. They are very important for Finland.

“We want to get as many points as possible.

“We are on top of the table at the moment and we hope to be able to maintain that position.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact
Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson during the defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: A worrying start to the campaign following a busy transfer window
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Paul Third: There is an Ylber Ramandani-sized hole in Aberdeen's midfield
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson pleads for patience with new-look squad
Hibernian's Adam Le Fondre celebrates his opening goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
2
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hails 'best performance' of season as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 3-0
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Europa Conference League group fixtures confirmed
Aberdeen's James McGarry in action against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Defender James McGarry confident Aberdeen can make an impact in Conference League groups
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group

Conversation