ANALYSIS: Captain marvel Graeme Shinnie inspires the Dons to the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup

Dons skipper leads by example with outstanding display as Dons book a November trip to Hampden.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Graeme Shinnie's opening goal at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen players celebrate after Graeme Shinnie's opening goal at Ross County. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

It was not quite a homecoming but it is fair to say Graeme Shinnie enjoyed his return to the Global Energy Stadium.

The Aberdeen captain was sent off on his last visit to Ross County and received a four game ban from the SFA for his troubles.

The contrast could not have been more different on his return to the home of the Staggies last night as he set the Dons on their way to the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Do not be fooled by the scoreline, Aberdeen controlled this one from the first minute to almost the last.

It’s no coincidence Shinnie’s greater influence on the team has coincided with Connor Barron’s return to the side.

The dynamic duo controlled the tempo, protected their defence, and supplied their attack in an impressive showing.

Dons boss Barry Robson went as close to the starting 11 which beat County emphatically at Pittodrie on Sunday with only one enforced change in his line-up.

James McGarry, who suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until November, was replaced by Jonny Hayes for the trip to Global Energy Stadium.

Dons in control early in Dingwall

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie rifles home his early volley at Ross County. Image: SNS

It was no surprise that the Dons boss stuck with the same line-up as best he could.

The margin of victory on Sunday had been so emphatic there was no need to tinker with his side.

The manager’s decision to stick with the same players was rewarded with an eighth minute strike from his captain and it’s one which has to be on the list of contenders as one of his best.

Stefan Gartenmann’s long throw-in was partially cleared by Staggies defender Will Nightingale as far as the edge of the box where it fell perfectly for the onrushing Dons captain to smash a first-time volley past Ross Laidlaw in the County goal.

It was a stunning strike from the combative midfielder and one which gave the Dons a perfect start.

County’s night went from bad to worse

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin (L) was sent off for this last man challenge on Aberdeen’s Duk. Image: SNS

Five minutes later the dream opening for the visitors got even better as the home side were reduced to 10 men.

Shinnie’s ball over the top sent Duk and County captain Jack Baldwin off on a race towards the County goal.

It was a mismatch.

Duk’s pace took him past Baldwin who clumsily hauled the Dons striker to the ground, earning a red card for his troubles.

Baldwin did not dispute his dismissal but it was clear he was far from pleased with his goalkeeper for not coming off his line to help clear the danger in the build-up.

A goal to the good and with an extra-man advantage, the Dons used the space to their advantage as they probed for a second.

They should have had it before half-time too and both chances fell to leading goalscorer Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonian international slipped just as Duk had crossed the ball into his path and he could only watch as it fizzed past him inside the six yard box.

His second chance came from a terrific defence-splitting pass from Connor Barron.

A terrific first touch was followed by a clever lob over Laidlaw which had just a little too much on it as it landed on the roof the County net.

Dons come through dramatic finale

Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

Aberdeen cranked up the pressure on the 10-men home side in the second half in pursuit of the elusive second goal with Hayes firing straight at Laidlaw twice.

Shinnie, who was the driving force throughout, had an appeal for a penalty turned down after he went down under challenge from James Brown.

But for all their pressure, Aberdeen had to wait until the 80th minute for the second goal they craved.

It was worth waiting for though as the substitutes combined to double their lead.

Ryan Duncan sent Leighton Clarkson clear down the right wing and the midfielder picked out Ester Sokler who slotted the ball past Laidlaw with his first touch after coming off the bench.

That looked to be that but County grabbed an instant lifeline from the penalty spot after Alex Samuel went down under a challenge from Slobodan Rubezic.

The Dons defender protested his innocence while goalkeeper Kelle Roos was booked for his trouble too before Kyle Turner converted the spot-kick to reduce the arrears.

County, from having been nowhere near Roos, goal, went for broke in the closing minutes in the hopes of taking the tie to extra-time but the Dons, as they had done prior to the penalty, protected their goalkeeper to ensure victory.

 

