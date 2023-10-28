Richard Gordon: Pen injustice v PAOK – but Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League campaign killed by errors and lack of streetwise streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Pen injustice v PAOK – but Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League campaign killed by errors and lack of streetwise streak

The Dons should have had a penalty in their 3-2 loss to PAOK, but the Reds' players and management have contributed to the return of just one point from some impressive overall performances.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson complains to referee Sebastian Gishamer during the Europa Conference League loss to PAOK. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The harsh reality of group stage European football hit Aberdeen hard again on Thursday night as the chance to take a foothold in the section was thrown away late on against PAOK.

It has been a recurring theme in the Europa Conference League. Three games have produced just a single point, scant reward for what has, at times, been an impressive effort overall.

They have been killed by a combination of individual errors and not being streetwise enough – an accusation which can be levelled at both the players and the management.

It began at Eintracht Frankfurt where, having shocked the Germans by deservedly getting back on level terms at 1-1, poor defending at a set piece resulted in a 2-1 loss.

It was the finishing that cost them against Helsinki. That was a match in which they should never have had to rely on a late equaliser to salvage a draw.

And a calamitous ending did for them against PAOK.

Everything was going to plan against the Greeks until then.

The first half comprised solely of Aberdeen defending in depth and frustrating their visitors, a sensible enough approach which had paid dividends.

The shackles came off after the interval, Miovski and Polvara scored excellent goals, and the Dons looked set for one of their most notable Euro successes since the glory days of the 1980s.

So, where did it all go wrong?

Dante Polvara turns in Aberdeen’s second against PAOK in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

PAOK had offered absolutely nothing in the second half, and having moved into a 2-0 lead, I fully expected Barry Robson to revert to the approach which had served them so well in the first 45.

He did not do so, the visitors made changes, and they were allowed back into the game.

Barry later explained he was forced into his substitutions, suggesting that the three players he took off were struggling and needed replaced.

The manager was a lot closer to the situation than us outside observers, so we have to take his word, but Connor Barron in particular still looked energetic enough, and his departure essentially ceded control of the midfield to the Greeks.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

It was a situation they were to fully exploit in a 20-minute spell which ended Aberdeen’s hopes of qualification.

Of course, the Dons should have had a penalty, but that might not have mattered had they shown better game management.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Celtic had put up a very credible display against Atletico Madrid, picking up their first point in the Champions League.

While it became a backs to the wall job after the interval, and the Spaniards might easily have gone on to win the game, the first 45 minutes was as good as anything I have seen from the Glasgow side since their halcyon in the tournament which brought wins over the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and AC Milan.

Brendan Rodgers’ team got off to a flier, and buoyed by the early goal put on an outstanding display.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Matt O’Riley after making it 1-0 against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Image: SNS.

Diego Simeone made changes at half-time, Atletico looked much improved, and it was no surprise to see them take a grip on the game thereafter.

In the end, a draw was a decent return, and while it still seems likely Celtic will finish bottom of the group, they did at least give their fans a reminder of better times in the competition.

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley on course for player of the year gong

As the Premiership season approaches the end of the first round of fixtures, inevitably we are getting a few pointers as to how the rest of the campaign is likely to unfold.

It already appears as if Celtic, having settled nicely under Rodgers, are going to march on to secure a third successive title – and if they do, Matt O’Riley will almost certainly have a major role to play.

The 22-year old has been the division’s outstanding performer over the past couple of months, is the complete midfielder, and if he maintains his form, will be crowned player of the year next May.

The rest of the league looks like being as competitive as ever, but St Johnstone will have to get their act together quickly if they are to avoid being left behind at the bottom.

Conversation