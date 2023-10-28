Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley raring for return to League One action after three-week fixture lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley raring for return to League One action after three-week fixture lay-off

Hartley's side - who last played in League One on October 7 when they beat Annan Athletic 3-2 - travel to face Queen of the South on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Paul Hartley is raring for Cove Rangers’ return to League One action against Queen of the South on Saturday following a three-week break from matches.

Cove last played on October 7 – a 3-2 League One win over Annan Athletic – before a scheduled break due to the SPFL Trust Trophy. Storm Babet then postponed last week’s league home clash with Montrose, which has since been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 14.

Hartley says the break in play has been less than ideal for his side, who are looking to build momentum after going unbeaten in their last four League One matches.

Cove travel to Queen of the South in eighth place on 10 points, while their opponents sit sixth with 12 points, having played one game more than Hartley’s men.

Hartley said: “This is our first game of the second quarter, so we want to try and build on what we did in our last four games.

“We have been idle for the last couple of weeks, which hasn’t helped us and it’s disappointing, but we’ve managed to get some good training in over the last couple of weeks.

“It (not playing matches) has been a hinderance because we wanted to build momentum after the Annan game, but we just have to try and do that this week now.

Cove Rangers celebrate as Fraser Fyvie scores their third goal in the 3-2 win over Annan Athletic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We were looking forward to our first game of the second quarter being at home (against Montrose), but that wasn’t to be.

“It’s a long journey down to Palmerston and we have to make sure that it is worthwhile – and we won’t make any excuses. We will have prepared as best as we can and have to carry on what we’ve been doing in our last four games.

“We’ve been creating loads of chances and just need to keep the back door shut a bit better.

“I have seen it in the games and in training that the players are getting more confident with the combinations and the partnerships that we have been working on this season.”

Hartley expecting tough game at Palmerston Park

In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, Queens prevailed 2-1 winners at Balmoral Stadium in a fiery contest which saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Since that win in August, Marvin Bartley’s side have won only one of six League One matches – but Hartley knows Cove will still have to perform at Palmerston Park.

Cove’s Scott Williamson battles for the ball with Queen of the South’s Alex Ferguson in the two sides’ last meeting at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Dave Cowe.

The Cove manager said: “You look at some of the results from last weekend and some clubs had not won in four or five games, but pull off a result and propel themselves up the table.

“Two or three results in this league can put you in the mix amongst the top four again.

“I’m expecting a tough game going down there. They had a good result (a 1-0 win over Annan) off the back of a few bad results where they didn’t have the consistency.

“We had a lot of possession the last time we played them, but were not clinical and were wasteful.

“It’ll be another tough game, like it always is when you go down there.”

Josh Kerr nearing return for Cove

Hartley hopes Cove will be boosted by the return of defender Josh Kerr, who has been sidelined with a broken ankle since late August, in the coming weeks.

He added: “He’s been back in this week and had been ahead of schedule before taking ill, but he’s been back in and we’ll do some work to kick him on over the next few weeks.

Josh Kerr has been sidelined with a broken ankle since August. Image: Dave Cowe.

“Josh is going to a big player for us and we seen that when he came in at the start of the season.

“Hopefully, he can get himself ready soon – he’s been doing a lot of good work and is a good professional.”

