Richard Gordon: If Aberdeen produce the same again then Barry Robson’s side should be heading for a cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: If Aberdeen produce the same again then Barry Robson’s side should be heading for a cup final

The Dons take on Hibernian at Hampden on Saturday evening on the back of a morale-boosting 4-2 win at Motherwell.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Luis Lopes scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players celebrate after Luis Lopes scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The Dons finally got it together at Fir Park on Wednesday night, putting on a much more entertaining display, picking up three points and giving themselves a much-needed lift ahead of this evening’s Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden.

They had gone into the match in second bottom position after Hibernian and Ross County had drawn 24 hours earlier, but such is the nature of the league, that one victory pushed them up to sixth, with a game in hand on the two sides directly above them.

That was a point Barry Robson picked up on in his interview afterwards.

Clearly a little prickly following recent criticism of himself and his team, he spoke somewhat sarcastically of a ‘crisis’ then reeled off what he saw as his side’s achievements to date.

The truth is the Dons had only played in fits and starts before the win at Motherwell and were much lower in the Premiership than they should have been given the backing Barry has had. He and his players badly needed that result and performance.

I have seen a fair bit of them this season, and all too often the emphasis has been on long balls pumped forward, and long throw-ins.

What they proved in midweek was that they are more than capable of playing fast-paced, attractive football, and I would hope to see more of that in the months ahead.

Jamie McGrath in action
Jamie McGrath scored twice in the Dons’ 4-2 win at Motherwell. Image: SNS

It was also good to see the goals being shared out. Jamie McGrath is certainly capable of getting into double figures for the campaign, and he showed composure and awareness in his finishing in Lanarkshire.

It would, I am sure, have been a relief for the manager to see Luis Lopes finally score again. The striker has been miles away so far this season; if he can get his confidence up, perhaps he can yet emulate last season’s goalscoring exploits, and offer the kind of back-up Bojan Miovski needs.

It may well take a similar performance at the National Stadium if the Dons are to reach the League Cup final.

Hibernian are on a poor run of form, having failed to win in their last five Premiership outings. In fact, they have not tasted success since beating St Mirren in the previous round of the competition.

They can be a strange and unpredictable side as their recent form confirms. They came from 2-0 down to draw with Hearts, but threw away a two-goal lead to drop points against Ross County, and they were hammered 4-0 by Rangers, yet followed that up with a 0-0 draw against Celtic.

Most people would, I think, view them as a dangerous attacking side, but they have failed to score in three of their last five games.

None of that will count for anything when the match kicks-off at 5.15pm; it will be down entirely to which side settles better, which embraces the occasion.

If the Dons perform as they did at Motherwell, I would see them as favourites to go through, but if the team reverts to the kind of football we have seen all too often during the first few months of the campaign, I wouldn have my doubts.

Hopefully it will be the former, and the Dons fans can start planning for a pre-Christmas return to Hampden Park.

Action required over pyrotechnics

Once again, this week, the lunacy of fans bringing pyrotechnics into football stadiums made the headlines.

This time it was Rangers supporters who, having had to wait 50 minutes for their game to kick-off late, almost got it postponed by letting off multiple flares which affected smoke and fire alarms at Dens Park.

The Dons are among a number of clubs who have been fined for the actions of the moronic minority who somehow think it is acceptable to endanger themselves, and more importantly, those around them.

Aberdeen went as far as putting out a statement pleading with fans to desist, but going by some of the replies I read, their request will most likely fall on deaf ears.

Clubs are going to have to be more robust in searching supporters in a bid to halt this practice. If not, I fear a major incident with serious repercussions.

More from Aberdeen FC

Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie dreaming of lifting silverware with the Dons
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head to Hampden to face Hibs with belief after work-rate…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden
Jamie McGrath in action
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'terrific' Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss in 'some things more important' message as he explains how Dons…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell with teammate Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect response prior to Hampden semi-final