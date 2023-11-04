Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic

Yan Dhanda is determined to extend Ross County’s unbeaten run by upsetting Premiership leaders Celtic today.

The Staggies have drawn their last three matches, during a frantic spell which saw them rack up over 1,000 miles in trips to Dundee, Motherwell and Hibernian within seven days.

Next up is the difficult task of facing Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have yet to suffer defeat in their opening 11 league matches.

The Hoops are five points clear of Rangers at the summit and although Dhanda acknowledges his side is still a work in progress, the midfielder says his side are approaching today’s game with no shortage of belief.

Dhanda said: “In the last two games we have gone from winning to drawing, and then losing to drawing.

“It just shows we are still working. But at times, even last season, there are a couple of those games we would have lost.

“We have shown this year, in the last three games, we have got draws when we might have lost.

“It shows how far we have come, although in there we were disappointed not to get a win.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing and give a good game against Celtic. We really believe we can get something.”

Midfielder hoping to produce goods again

Dhanda made a telling contribution in County’s fightback against Hibernian on Tuesday, which saw them come from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Englishman came off the bench before playing a crucial part in both Staggies’ goals.

Even if he is back in Malky Mackay’s starting line-up, Dhanda says he will look to the final stretch of the game as a key period to produce his creative best.

Dhanda added: “I’m always feeling confident. I know what I bring when I’m on the pitch, and I know I’m going to create chances regardless of how the game is going.

“I know at some point in the game I’m going to be creating.

“Against Hibs, I came on and created quite a few chances. In the end we were unfortunate not to actually win.

“For a player like me, I look forward to the last 20 or 30 minutes when the game starts opening up.

“You get more spaces, and you make the final passes and create a lot of chances.

“I want to receive the ball in spaces and when people are getting tired, and I can start turning it on.

“The last 20 or 30 minutes of games is important for players like me.”

Visit of Hoops an occasion for Dhanda to relish

Dhanda, who has been among the Staggies’ leading performers since joining from Swansea City in 2022, is relishing the opportunity to impress against the Hoops.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s one of the reasons you come here from England, especially for me. I wanted to show what I could do against them.

“In the first game of the season we gave them a really good game. We probably could have gone one up in the first 10 minutes.

“On Saturday we know what we can do. We have to show how good we are. We know they are a good team, but we’ve got some very good players.

“When it’s live on television you want to express yourself and show what you can do.

“They have a really good manager and really good players. Sometimes it just takes a bit of time to click, so I think we have to give them respect.

“We know they are the champions, and they win most weeks. We have to be right at it – we know how good they can be.”