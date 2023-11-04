Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda relishing chance to continue Ross County progress with statement result against Celtic

The Staggies host the Premiership champions in a lunchtime kick-off today.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Yan Dhanda is determined to extend Ross County’s unbeaten run by upsetting Premiership leaders Celtic today.

The Staggies have drawn their last three matches, during a frantic spell which saw them rack up over 1,000 miles in trips to Dundee, Motherwell and Hibernian within seven days.

Next up is the difficult task of facing Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have yet to suffer defeat in their opening 11 league matches.

The Hoops are five points clear of Rangers at the summit and although Dhanda acknowledges his side is still a work in progress, the midfielder says his side are approaching today’s game with no shortage of belief.

Ross County’s Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Dhanda said: “In the last two games we have gone from winning to drawing, and then losing to drawing.

“It just shows we are still working. But at times, even last season, there are a couple of those games we would have lost.

“We have shown this year, in the last three games, we have got draws when we might have lost.

“It shows how far we have come, although in there we were disappointed not to get a win.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing and give a good game against Celtic. We really believe we can get something.”

Midfielder hoping to produce goods again

Dhanda made a telling contribution in County’s fightback against Hibernian on Tuesday, which saw them come from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Easter Road.

The Englishman came off the bench before playing a crucial part in both Staggies’ goals.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

Even if he is back in Malky Mackay’s starting line-up, Dhanda says he will look to the final stretch of the game as a key period to produce his creative best.

Dhanda added: “I’m always feeling confident. I know what I bring when I’m on the pitch, and I know I’m going to create chances regardless of how the game is going.

“I know at some point in the game I’m going to be creating.

“Against Hibs, I came on and created quite a few chances. In the end we were unfortunate not to actually win.

“For a player like me, I look forward to the last 20 or 30 minutes when the game starts opening up.

“You get more spaces, and you make the final passes and create a lot of chances.

“I want to receive the ball in spaces and when people are getting tired, and I can start turning it on.

“The last 20 or 30 minutes of games is important for players like me.”

Visit of Hoops an occasion for Dhanda to relish

Dhanda, who has been among the Staggies’ leading performers since joining from Swansea City in 2022, is relishing the opportunity to impress against the Hoops.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s one of the reasons you come here from England, especially for me. I wanted to show what I could do against them.

“In the first game of the season we gave them a really good game. We probably could have gone one up in the first 10 minutes.

“On Saturday we know what we can do. We have to show how good we are. We know they are a good team, but we’ve got some very good players.

“When it’s live on television you want to express yourself and show what you can do.

“They have a really good manager and really good players. Sometimes it just takes a bit of time to click, so I think we have to give them respect.

“We know they are the champions, and they win most weeks. We have to be right at it – we know how good they can be.”

Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County’s most memorable tussles with Celtic

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make final stages count
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Jordan White celebrates netting against Celtic in 2021. Image: SNS
Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County's most memorable tussles with Celtic
Malky Mackay acknowledges Ross County's fans at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players will run hard to match fans' commitment
Jordan White celebrates with Will Nightingale after scoring against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County have underlined goalscoring threat
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay says point against Hibernian was least Ross County deserved at Easter Road
Scott Allardice in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Ross County stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road
Ross County's Kyle Turner (left) and St Johnstone's Sam McClelland. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Ross County's Kyle Turner targets starting spot in Premiership visit to Hibs
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay on the sidelines at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay says Ross County will be ready to finish 1,000-mile week strong

Conversation