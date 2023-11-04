Aberdeen FC ‘deeply saddened’ after Hibernian fan dies outside Hampden following Viaplay Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC ‘deeply saddened’ after Hibernian fan dies outside Hampden following Viaplay Cup semi-final

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows paid tribute to the Hibernian supporter who died shortly after the game had finished.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen met Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Saturday evening. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen and Hibernian have paid tribute to a supporter who died shortly after Saturday evening’s Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Bojan Miovski scored the winning goal as the Dons progressed to the final with a 1-0 victory at Hampden in front of a crowd of 28,295.

Hibernian confirmed that one of their supporters died outside the National Stadium  shortly after the game had finished.

A Hibs statement read: “Hibernian FC are devastated to learn of the passing of one of our supporters outside Hampden Park after the game this evening.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the gentleman’s family, friends and loved ones.

“We send our condolences at this extremely sad time.”

Aberdeen and Hibernian line up before the Viaplay Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen also issued a statement which said: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a Hibernian supporter outside Hampden this evening.

“We send our deepest condolences, and our thoughts are with the friends and family at this time.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wrote on social media: “I was so sorry to learn of this earlier and my thoughts and sympathies, and that of everyone at AFC, are with the gentleman’s family and close friends at this sad time.”

One Dons fan wrote: “Condolences to the friends and family, nobody should go to the fitba and not come home after it. RIP.”

 

