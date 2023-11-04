Aberdeen FC ‘deeply saddened’ after Hibernian fan dies outside Hampden following Viaplay Cup semi-final

Aberdeen and Hibernian have paid tribute to a supporter who died shortly after Saturday evening’s Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Bojan Miovski scored the winning goal as the Dons progressed to the final with a 1-0 victory at Hampden in front of a crowd of 28,295.

Hibernian confirmed that one of their supporters died outside the National Stadium shortly after the game had finished.

A Hibs statement read: “Hibernian FC are devastated to learn of the passing of one of our supporters outside Hampden Park after the game this evening.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the gentleman’s family, friends and loved ones.

“We send our condolences at this extremely sad time.”

Aberdeen also issued a statement which said: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a Hibernian supporter outside Hampden this evening.

“We send our deepest condolences, and our thoughts are with the friends and family at this time.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wrote on social media: “I was so sorry to learn of this earlier and my thoughts and sympathies, and that of everyone at AFC, are with the gentleman’s family and close friends at this sad time.”

One Dons fan wrote: “Condolences to the friends and family, nobody should go to the fitba and not come home after it. RIP.”