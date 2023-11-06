Aberdeen fan view: Dons’ so solid crew delivered in 12 seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons’ so solid crew delivered in 12 seconds

Hibernian left to count the cost of another devastating counter-attack from Aberdeen at Hampden.

By Chris Crighton
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 to Aberdeen at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have been on some journey in 2023.

For three and a half minutes on Saturday, it looked as if it may have moved them the sum total of about 40 yards.

That is the rough distance between the blades of Hampden grass onto which Anthony Stewart deposited Fashion Sakala to needlessly torch the Dons’ chances of reaching last season’s League Cup final, and those where Jack MacKenzie downed Lewis Miller to seemingly do likewise this time around.

It would be a stretch to call it a lesson well learned.

The turnover at Pittodrie has been such that the only outfield player present on the pitch to deal with both foolish dismissals was Graeme Shinnie, and he needs little tuition in the areas of determination and focus.

Still, it was he who launched the match-winning attack, and it was one of such nature that MacKenzie’s dismissal may, if anything, have aided the Reds’ cause.

With Hibs over-committed trying to exploit their new-found numerical advantage, they left the back door unattended for the potential counter.

Against this Aberdeen side, a cardinal error.

It took only 12 seconds for a ball turned over on the edge of their own box to be lodged in the opposing net: precisely the time clocked by Nicky Devlin in Gothenburg and by Dante Polvara against PAOK.

This team have yet to hit upon a repeatable method of creating chances from their own possession, but they are brutal at slashing them from the opposition’s.

Here, when it counted most, that just happened to be precisely what was required.

MacKenzie has done a lot right in his recent spell in the side; curiously, this could be the most significant of them all.

He won’t play in the final but his teammates will, with another chance to create history.

Conversation