The night Peter Weir helped Aberdeen beat Hamburg to lift Super Cup – and then discovered he had a son

As memorable nights go, few have been more significant than December 20, 1983 was for Aberdeen’s European hero Peter Weir.

The winger, as he had been so many times for Aberdeen, was the Dons’ tormentor-in-chief with a fine display to help his side win the European Super Cup thanks to a 2-0 second leg win over European champions Hamburg at Pittodrie.

Weir had a hand in both goals as Alex Ferguson’s class of 1983 etched their names into the club’s history and Scottish football folklore by making the Dons the only Scottish club to win two European trophies.

But events on the field are only half of the story.

Another chapter in Weir’s unforgettable tale that night unfolded just a few short miles from Pittodrie.

Weir left for Dons’ Super Cup pre-match meal oblivious – ‘Mary hadn’t told me her contractions had started’

While Weir was warming up at Pittodrie his wife Mary was giving birth to their son Stuart.

Weir said: “It was club secretary Ian Taggart, 10 minutes after the game, who climbed over the dugout to head towards our group.

“He came straight to me, and said: ‘Congratulations Peter.’

“Now, in the context of what had just happened, beating Hamburg to win the Super Cup, I took his congratulations to mean it was on my performance as I had played quite well on the night – especially in the second half.

“I thanked him, and he said: ‘No Peter, your wife has given birth at Foresterhill.”

Forty years later, Weir is still amazed at the speed at which events unfolded.

He said: “I left the house in Bridge of Don as usual at 4.30pm as we had to meet at the Ferryhill House Hotel for our pre-match meal.

“We watched TV for half an hour and then it was off down to Pittodrie around 6pm to prepare for the game.

“Forget the fact my wife had given birth – I didn’t even know she was at the hospital.

“Mary hadn’t told me she was getting nearer and her contractions had started.

“Fergie was a great man, but the way births were treated back then was very different.

“If your wife was in labour, he would use the words ‘send her to your mother-in-law’s.’

“My family used to travel up to the European games and the weekend matches.

“On this particular night, my mother and father, and my brother-in-law, were up for the game and I had left the house oblivious to what was happening.

“When Ian told me my wife had been taken to hospital and within an hour-and-a-half of arriving she had given birth, I stood there looking at him totally amazed – I can remember vividly how I was struggling to take it all in.”

Family came first in Weir’s post-match celebrations

With a second European trophy and a new arrival awaiting him there was little chance of Weir joining his team-mates for the post-match celebrations.

The atmosphere within the dressing room at Pittodrie was a vibrant one, but Weir had one last challenge ahead him as he left the stadium.

He had to try to gain entry to see his wife and their new arrival.

Thankfully, he was given a helping hand.

He said: “The amazing feeling of beating the European champions – who were a very good side – had us all on a high already, but it all kicked off in the dressing room.

“When we went in, the word quickly went round and I was covered in talcum powder, there was champagne all over the place and lots of singing going on.

“Through it all, I was just standing there astonished.

“The players went on to celebrate at Willie Miller’s bar, but I had to get up to Foresterhill. When I arrived it was after 10.30pm and I was told I couldn’t get in.

“Fortunately, there was an Aberdeen supporter, I think he was a night porter, sitting at a desk, who recognised who I was.

“He congratulated me on helping the team winning the Super Cup, and when I explained I was there because my wife had given birth, he sneaked me in and I was able to have little more than five minutes with my wife and our son.

“It was fantastic and I remain grateful to this day for what that man did for me.

“Afterwards I went home and my family were there, so we had a small celebration in the house.

“All hell broke loose the following morning as there was press and cameras everywhere knocking at my door at 8am in the morning.

“Some of the pictures, interviews and things I had to do that day was ridiculous – it went on for 24 hours non-stop.”

European glory had been unthinkable once – never mind twice!

Following the goalless first leg in Hamburg confidence was high within the Aberdeen squad that they could finish the job in the second leg on home turf and create more history – after they had won the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg, Sweden, earlier in 1983.

The players did so in style, and Aberdeen’s superiority at Pittodrie was such the margin of victory could have been greater.

All these years later, the passage of time has only served to make what Weir and his team-mates achieved in 1983 more special.

He said: “We knew what a fantastic opportunity we had to win our second European trophy.

“But if you had said that to us at the beginning we would have laughed.

“We knew we were a good side, but nobody thought we’d win one European trophy – never mind two.

“It was fantastic, not just for me, but for the club.

“For Aberdeen to beat the European champions comfortably was unbelievable.

“They had the likes of Uli Stein in goal, Manny Kaltz, Ditmar Jakobs and Felix Magath.

“These guys were top players and there’s no doubt they were a very good side.”

‘We could have scored three or four’

Hamburg had beaten the Dons in the Uefa Cup two years previously before both teams went on to enjoy European success.

Weir believes Bayern Munich, who the Dons beat in the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final the previous season, were the best side he faced, but there was no disputing Hamburg’s quality.

He said: “Real Madrid had the reputation while Hamburg were a great team, but of the three big teams we played, I thought Bayern Munich were the best team we faced.

“I’ve never spoken to the players about that, but I felt Bayern were different class and we had managed to get the better of them on a special night in the quarter-final at Pittodrie.

“Hamburg were outstanding, too, but on the night we were better than them.

“The first leg had been a cold, wet night out in Germany and the whole team battled hard to get a draw, which was a great result.

“We were confident back at Pittodrie we could beat them and we could have scored three or four by the end. We were very good and they tired.

“Those nights were wonderful and you never forget them.”

Weir’s pride at being part of the history-makers

The Gothenburg Greats brought the curtain down on a year of celebrations with a dinner in Aberdeen last month.

Weir remains not only amazed at the high esteem in which he and his team-mates are held by the Dons support, but how quickly time has passed from those halcyon days.

He said: “The Aberdeen fans and the public have supported us over a number of years and we’ve had some great celebrations in that time.

“Every one of the events has been wonderful and I don’t know if this year will be the last – as we’re all getting on.

“It’s amazing how quickly time has passed.

“My dad used to say to me: ‘Enjoy these moments as they go past so fast.’

“I’m 65 now and it’s hard to believe it was 40 years ago – they are memories which have lasted a lifetime.”